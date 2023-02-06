Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

See Full Nominations List

Best Country Song

WINNER: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs - Doin’ This

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer

WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

WINNER: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best Historical Album

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...

Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942

WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman - Big Mess

WINNER: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants - Book

Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Recording Package

Fann - Telos

Soporus - Divers

Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Underoath - Voyeurist

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis - Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk - El Alimento

Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno - Alegoría

Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen

WINNER: Rosalía - Motomami

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

WINNER: Masa Takumi - Sakura

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

WINNER: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

WINNER: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

WINNER: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

WINNER: Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

WINNER: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove - Music Is History

WINNER: Viola Davis - Finding Me

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

WINNER: Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage

WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

WINNER: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana - Falling

WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

WINNER: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Paul Avgerinos - Joy

Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

WINNER: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman - Main Titles

Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love

WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Best Instrumental Composition

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk - Adolescence

Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin - Old World

Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Germaine Franco - Encanto

Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists - Elvis

WINNER: Various Artists - Encanto

Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists - West Side Story