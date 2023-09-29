The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage touched down in Kenya on Friday, September 29 ahead of the Walker Town concert happening on Saturday at Uhuru Gardens.

Tiwa Savage performs onstage at the Budweiser Made in America Festival. Credits: Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic

Tiwa Savage, known for hits like "All Over," is headlining alongside local star Nyashinski, Congolese legend Fally Ipupa, and South Africa's dynamic DJ duo, TxC.

Tiwa, whose full name is Tiwatope Omolara Savage, has promised a show that will leave fans buzzing with energy.

"I'm so excited to be back in Kenya for Walker Town, thanks to Johnnie Walker. Kenyan fans always show me so much love, and I can't wait to hit the stage at Uhuru Gardens this Saturday. It's going to be a night of great music and good vibes," shared Tiwa Savage upon her arrival.

The Walker Town concert will blend music with art, fashion, games, and tasty treats in a cool setting.

Beyond the beats, Walker Town is a chance to taste some top-notch drinks crafted by expert mixologists using Johnnie Walker's signature blends.

Kenyans planning to attend the event will also have an opportunity to treat their taste buds to whisky paired with delicious food while soaking in the cultural celebration.

Fally Ipupa's return to Kenya will mark his first performance in the city in five years.

In 2018, the 'Ecolé' singer thrilled fans with an unforgettable performance at the very same venue.

Nyashinski, a favourite among Kenyan music enthusiasts, will be delivering live performances of his latest tracks, including 'Moment of Bliss,' 'Good to Me,' and 'Beautiful.'

Fans can expect an exhilarating showcase of his musical prowess.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
