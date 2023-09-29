Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

Tiwa, whose full name is Tiwatope Omolara Savage, has promised a show that will leave fans buzzing with energy.

"I'm so excited to be back in Kenya for Walker Town, thanks to Johnnie Walker. Kenyan fans always show me so much love, and I can't wait to hit the stage at Uhuru Gardens this Saturday. It's going to be a night of great music and good vibes," shared Tiwa Savage upon her arrival.

Tiwa Savage lands in Kenya ahead of Uhuru Gardens concert Pulse Live Kenya

The Walker Town concert will blend music with art, fashion, games, and tasty treats in a cool setting.

Beyond the beats, Walker Town is a chance to taste some top-notch drinks crafted by expert mixologists using Johnnie Walker's signature blends.

Kenyans planning to attend the event will also have an opportunity to treat their taste buds to whisky paired with delicious food while soaking in the cultural celebration.

Fally Ipupa's return to Kenya will mark his first performance in the city in five years.

In 2018, the 'Ecolé' singer thrilled fans with an unforgettable performance at the very same venue.

Nyashinski, a favourite among Kenyan music enthusiasts, will be delivering live performances of his latest tracks, including 'Moment of Bliss,' 'Good to Me,' and 'Beautiful.'