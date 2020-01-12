Avril shares healthy habits that have kept her young and beautiful

Misician Avril Nyambura has opened up and shared healthy habits that have kept her young and beutiful, making her stand out.

In an interview with Milele FM presenter, Jalas and Chris the Bass, Avril revealed that her secret to staying young and beautiful is eating healthy food, drinking lots of water and avoiding stress.

She explained that among the things that help her stay young isletting go of things that trouble her and put much pressure on her.

“Usishikilie vitu for too long, as in just let go of anything that inakusumbua of course lazima ukasiririshwe na one two three four five things but the moment that imeisha imekutoka kwa sysystem let it go” said Avril.

She went ahead to add that drinking a lot of water was very helpful as well as taking natural organic stuff and drinking wine.

“Kunya maji mob, kula managu, kula kahorora (pumpkin leaves), natural stuff hizi story za ma aflatoxin achana nazo, halafu pia alacohol achana nayo, if you have to drink alcohol, drink wine. “advised Avril.

This comes a few days after Avril gave a classy clap back to singer Naiboi after he requested fans not to mention her as one of the people he should do a collabo with.

Naiboi went ahead to say that he was just keeping it real and that 2020 'si mwaka wa makasiriko'.

“Mmekuwa mkisema Naiboi anafanya collabo na maboy sana, mnaeza taka nifanye ngoma na female artiste mgani mdeadly mwenye mnabelieve vibe yangu na yake zinaeza endana lemme know anyone mwenye mnafeel anaeza but nisiskie mse anasema Avril. No Avril kwa comment, just keeping it real. 2020 ni mwaka wa kutesa, si waka wa makasiriko so hapo kwa comment remember no Avril,” said Naiboi.

Kwani nilibreak heart yako - Avril’s response to Naiboi after posing this request

After coming across the video, Avril asked Naiboi to which extent she had broken his heart such that two years later he was still mad at her. She went ahead to say that she’d hate to be his girlfriend and told him to forgive and forget.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 heeeeeeee just got tagged in this!! Duuude kwani nilibreak heart yako aje?? Tweny tweny haitaki makasiriko za 2018, holding on for two years??!!! Gaaaaai. I'd hate to be your chic .. forgive AND forget mschew 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” read Avril’s response.