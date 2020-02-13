Influencer Milly WaJesus has opened up on how she met her comedian husband Kabi WaJesus.

Speaking to True Love, the mother of one said that they first met when she was in high school and her then boyfriend, who was Kabi’s friend introduced them to one another.

According to Milly, they even went out for double dates and she had a picture of them on a date which she showed off to her friends in school.

My ex-boyfriend introduced us – Milly WaJesus on how she met her husband Kabi

“I met Kabi when I was in form two in high school. My then boyfriend introduced us and we ended up going for two double dates with him and his then girlfriend. I had a picture of four of us that I took to school just to show off my gang,” said Milly.

Kabi on the other hand, said that he never thought of dating her because they were in other relationships, but admitted to the fact that Milly looked like a future wife he had always imagined of.

“It’s funny, because even back then I had an image of how my wife should look like. When I saw Milly, I thought she looked like my wife. Plus she was very nice. But at the time I had a girlfriend, and this guy was dating her. So I never thought of dating her,” stated Mr WaJesus.

My ex-boyfriend introduced us – Milly WaJesus on how she met her husband Kabi

The two later lost touch for several years but met online when she was in University and that is when they started conversing again. One thing led to the other despite Kabi fearing of what Milly's ex (his friend) would think of them being together.

“I thought of asking her out but again she was my friend’s ex and bro code dictated I don’t. Even though he already had a wife and a kid. I kept thinking he might assume that I used to like Milly even before they broke up. So I was a little hesitant,” said Kabi.