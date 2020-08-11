The war of words between Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetto’s fans seems far from over after she (Zari) attacked Ms Mobetto indirectly over her daughter’s photo shared by Mama Dangote (Bi. Sandrah Dangote).

Ms Hassan found herself on the receiving end after insinuating that Diamond’s mother will get bewitched over her act of sharing Princess Tiffah’s photos on Instagram.

“Umezidi, subiri urogwe🧛‍♀️🧟‍♀️” reads Zari’s comment on Mama Dangote’s post where she had posted Tiffah’s photo.

The comment was quickly linked to Hamisa based on the fact that there was a time she was accused of taking Diamond to a witch doctor to make him marry her and buy her a house of her own.

However, the insinuation was not taken lightly by team Hamisa who came out guns blazing, lashing out at the mother of five with insults. A section warned her (Zari) to refrain from linking their favorite person (Hamisa) to witchcraft, while others advised her to stop judging people, yet she is not a saint.

This forced Ms Hassan to defend herself saying she did not mention names in her comment;

“Nyinyi ndo Munahangaika. Kwani nimetaja Jina? Ama wachawi mnajijua …come slow I didn’t call for you,” replied Zari.

Across check done by Pulse Live indicates that Zari’s comment “Umezidi, subiri urogwe🧛‍” attracted over 1000 Likes and 588 replies by the time of publishing this article.

On several occasions, Diamond’s mother has failed to acknowledge Hamisa Mobetto’s son Dylan as her grandchild. She even ignored his birthday that was on August 8th, 2020 and choose to only celebrate Tiffah’s that was on August 6th, 2020.

Reactions on Ms Hassan’s comment;

mckenzie_250 “@zarithebosslady damn!..why spoil a beautiful pic with such comment. You are a prayerful woman..spread positive vibes always”

reeemo614 “@zarithebosslady Zarina endelea kutumika 😂😂between wewe na tanasha, yule dada alimove on yani wewe uko to kwa dangotes business alafu UNAPENDA kiki jamani duuh yani huwezi tulia minding your biz with your own family, utaishi Kua disrespected na kina dangote because wanajua unawataka tu”

nancys478 “@zarithebosslady siku diamond akitangaza girlfriend wake new hiz shobo zote zitakuishaa😂😂”

maryoumhafidhi “@zarithebosslady wachawi washajijua humu ndoman wamepanik cz hukutaja mtu lkn kwa kua wanamjua mrogaj pov linawatoka🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙌🙌🙌”

maur.een223 “@ladybossqueenlucy imagin hata hajioni hamisa ametulia hajibishani na yeye but yeye na hiyo domo yake kubwa kama bakuli ya kizee ni kushinda kutafuta mtoto wa wenyewe maneno”

juddys5 ‘@peri.cathy kwani katajwa mtu na wewe acheni kufoka bila sababu😁😁”

carlfonia_jeansstore ‘@zarithebosslady unajipendekeza sanaaaa 😂😂😂 tulia mama au coz Nasib yupo single mbona wakat yupo na Tanasha haukuwa na hizi shobo dundo 🧐”

suhaylamohed___ “@zarithebosslady nani awaroge nyiee bwanaa khaa mwanamke mswahili wewe eti mrogwe kwa kipi haswa”

tiger_fun_page “@zarithebosslady we ndo mchawi no 1 unamjuaje mchaw kama ww sio mwanga”

ev.elyne9937 “@zarithebosslady wamepaniki ju wanajijua kama siyo wachawi kuanini waumie”

gracemariki “@zarithebosslady unahangaika coz u always mention kurogwa kurogwa....relax kama bibi ameamua abague wajukuu zake wew ungejituliza tuu na sio kuzidisha chuki,nakuonaga mwenye akili ila kwa hapa hua unaniboa kwakwelii,everyday uchawi uchawi wew ulijuaje kuna kurogwa??”

joey_manchester_united “You are too much😏😏chochote uombacho utakipata soon”