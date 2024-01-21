The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Mukami shares update after son Kai was admitted to hospital

Charles Ouma

It has been a crazy week for Nadia Mukami

File image of Nadia Mukami bonding with her son Haseeb Kai
Award-winning singer Nadia Mukami has revealed that her son, Haseeb Kai was recently admitted at a hospital.

The singer revealed that her son came down with health challenges and needed to be hospitalized.

She however did not reveal when the health complications set in, only revealing that she had to spend time in hospital with her baby.

The singer also did not reveal the details of the sickness.

She appreciated healthcare staff who nursed her son back to good health when he was undergoing treatment.

READ: Kate Actress, Nadia Mukami express disgust at Governor Lusaka's remarks on pregnant teens

The singer admitted that it was a crazy week.

She also shared a video in which Kai was seen crying as a medic attended to a bandaged right foot.

The bandage led many to believe that he must have injured his leg.

Nadia Mukami on having another baby

The mother of one has one son with fellow singer Arrowbwoy and recently shared that she has started warming up to the idea of having another baby.

"Naskia kuongeza mwingine ❤️😩 Kai ameanza kuboeka 😁😂This Love 💕 @haseebkai,” Nadia wrote on Instagram.

The singer shared photos of herself bonding with her son and celebrated the remarkable growth.

She explained that her one-year-old son has started to feel bored at home, opining that giving young Haseeb Kai a sibling could make things better for him.

"Naskia kuongeza mwingine ❤️😩 Kai ameanza kuboeka 😁😂This Love 💕 @haseebkai,” Nadia wrote on Instagram.

She has been balancing motherhood with her career, navigating through the challenges that come and sharing tips from time to time.

Among the challenges that came her way was when she was involved in an accident in which she escaped unhurt.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya
While narrating what happened on September 10, Nadia first thanked God for keeping her alive after she was involved in a road accident.

READ: 3 factors boosting Khaligraph's deal-making success according to Nadia Mukami

She continued by saying that her day was further complicated by a spiritual attack, as she revealed that both she and some of her team members were involved in separate road accidents simultaneously, despite being in different locations.

Charles Ouma
