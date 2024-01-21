Nadia Mukami shares update after son Kai was admitted to hospital

The singer revealed that her son came down with health challenges and needed to be hospitalized.

She however did not reveal when the health complications set in, only revealing that she had to spend time in hospital with her baby.

The singer also did not reveal the details of the sickness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She appreciated healthcare staff who nursed her son back to good health when he was undergoing treatment.

The singer admitted that it was a crazy week.

Pulse Live Kenya

She also shared a video in which Kai was seen crying as a medic attended to a bandaged right foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bandage led many to believe that he must have injured his leg.

Nadia Mukami on having another baby

The mother of one has one son with fellow singer Arrowbwoy and recently shared that she has started warming up to the idea of having another baby.

"Naskia kuongeza mwingine ❤️😩 Kai ameanza kuboeka 😁😂This Love 💕 @haseebkai,” Nadia wrote on Instagram.

The singer shared photos of herself bonding with her son and celebrated the remarkable growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that her one-year-old son has started to feel bored at home, opining that giving young Haseeb Kai a sibling could make things better for him.

"Naskia kuongeza mwingine ❤️😩 Kai ameanza kuboeka 😁😂This Love 💕 @haseebkai,” Nadia wrote on Instagram.

She has been balancing motherhood with her career, navigating through the challenges that come and sharing tips from time to time.

Among the challenges that came her way was when she was involved in an accident in which she escaped unhurt.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While narrating what happened on September 10, Nadia first thanked God for keeping her alive after she was involved in a road accident.