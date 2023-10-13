The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
3 factors boosting Khaligraph's deal-making success according to Nadia Mukami

Amos Robi

Khaligraph has successfully solidified his presence in the music industry, forging valuable partnerships with a range of brands

Khaligraph Jones

Renowned songstress Nadia Mukami recently shed light on the critical factors contributing to rapper Khaligraph's success in securing multiple lucrative deals, solidifying his position as one of Kenya's most sought-after artists for brand collaborations.

Despite the historical challenges associated with the rap genre, Khaligraph has managed to establish a strong foothold in the industry, amassing partnerships with various prestigious brands including betting firms, alcohol companies, and non alcoholic beverage brands.

Nadia Mukami highlighted three key elements that she believes have significantly contributed to Khaligraph's impressive achievements.

Firstly, she emphasised Khaligraph's impeccable record, devoid of any scandals, a quality that appeals greatly to numerous brands seeking credible endorsements.

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami explains Arrow Bwoy's hand in acquiring her Ranger Rover Evoque

Describing him as a 'smart gangster,' Nadia commended Khaligraph's strategic approach to managing his public image.

"Number one, zero scandals he chooses what to show so that is a smart gangster," Nadia explained, emphasising the importance of a clean public image in the world of endorsements.

Additionally, Nadia emphasised Khaligraph's family-oriented persona, underscoring the positive influence it has had on attracting diverse brands to collaborate with him.

"The fact that he is a rapper and does not show any weird things is great, he is a family-oriented person," Nadia highlighted during the interview.

According to Nadia, the combination of these elements has positioned Khaligraph as an exceptional brand ambassador, appealing to corporate entities for endorsement partnerships.

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami denies wife status as she shares dowry terms for Arrow Bwoy

She further praised Khaligraph's ability to maintain a strong and authentic persona, resonating with diverse audiences while upholding a clean and reputable brand.

In addition to Khaligraph, several other prominent artists including Nadia Mukami herself, King Kaka, Sauti Sol, and Octopizzo, among others, have also benefited from strategic brand endorsements, leveraging these collaborations to amplify their presence and expand their influence to broader audiences.

The significant monetary value and amplified exposure provided by brand endorsements play a pivotal role in elevating an artist's career trajectory and public presence in the music industry.

