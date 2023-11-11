A private jet, queenly treatment: Billnass & Nandy celebrate her 31st birthday

The singer made the occasion memorable for his celebrity wife, hiring a private jet for her 31st birthday that went down in pomp and glamour.

Videos taken during the celebrations show Billnass in the company of his wife and a few friends inside the private jet.

The couple was seen popping champagne and cutting a birthday cake to celebrate the day inside the private jet with friends and family cheering as they flew to an undisclosed location.

Nass also penned a heartwarming message in which she showered Nandy with love, noting that he would still choose to do life with her if given another chance to do it all over again.

“Napaswa Kumshukuru Mungu, Kwa Kunipa Mke na Rafiki ndani ya Nafsi Moja, Nakupenda sana Mke wangu…Hata Dunia ingeanza upya kesho bado ningetafuta Nafasi ya kukuoa!! Una kila sababu ya kunifanya Nikupende,” Billnass wrote.

Translated into English, the comment reads:

I should be thankful to God for giving me a wife and a friend in one person. I love you so much my wife. If the world was to start afresh, I would still seek an opportunity to marry you. You have every reason to make me love you.

Billnass hepas praises on Nandy and she responds

He also hailed the singer as the source of his happiness adding that he has a lot to share with the world on Nandy’s amazing love writing:

“Tabasam Langu na Furaha yangu ya Kila siku hutengenezwa na wewe… Heri ya Siku ya Kuzaliwa Mama @naya_bill Nina Mengi ya Kusimulia Ulimwengu Kuhusu upendo wangu kwako…ila Kwa leo wacha niseme Beki zangu Kwako Hazikabi kabisa…Nakupenda Mpaka Nakupenda tena ❤️ Happy Birthday 🎂 @officialnandy,”

Nandy responded to the message, professing her love for Billnass in a post that read “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaw 😵‍💫 nakupenda MUME WANGU sana sana sana sana MUNGU atutunze 😍 @billnass”.

