Tanzanian songstress Nandy has made a surprising move, overturning her declaration from a year ago that netizens would never catch a glimpse of her child's face or know the child's gender.
Nandy swallows her words, reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]
In July 2022, Nandy vowed to keep her child's face, name & gender shielded from the public eye
Recommended articles
The artist, known for keeping her private life out of the spotlight, took to Instagram on August 21 to commemorate her daughter Kenaya's birthday.
In a lengthy post, Nandy not only celebrated her daughter's special day but also unveiled her face to the world for the first time.
Nandy reveals daughter's face
In a birthday message that captured her deep emotions, the mother of one expressed her overwhelming joy on the occasion of her daughter's first birthday.
The 'Falling' hitmaker couldn't contain her happiness, and she credited this feeling to the divine intervention that brought Kenaya into her life.
"Mwanangu Kenaya, siku kama ya leo ndio siku nilipata nguvu ya kukushika mikononi mwangu kwa mara ya kwanza furaha niliyo kuwa nayo haielezeki na wala sijawahi kuipata maishani mwangu tangu nazaliwa," Nandy wrote.
Nandy's message to her daughter was a promise of eternal love and a prayer for a long and prosperous life ahead.
"Baba yako amenifundisha mapenzi lakini wewe umenifundisha jinsi ya kuyaishi mapenzi ya dhati.. nakupenda sana na nakuombea ukue kwenye mikono ya Mungu!
"Uwe mtoto wa baraka kwa wengine wakufurahie na kukuombea pia. Mimi na baba yako tunazidi kumuomba Mungu atupe umri mrefu ili tuweze kushuhudia watoto wako na familia yako!" she continued.
In a separate post, Nandy's husband Billnas also joined in celebrating his daughter's milestone. He expressed the delight of having their child as part of their lives.
"Kwa Majaliwa na baraka zake Mungu amekufanya uwe katika uzao wangu…una kila sababu ya kuufurahia ulimwengu na namuomba Mungu akuongoze ili siku moja ulimwengu ufurahie uwepo wako katika ulimwengu," Billnass wrote.
Nandy vows to keep her child's face, gender & name private
Nandy's recent actions contradict her stance from last year. In July 2022, she had adamantly declared that she would keep her child's identity, including name, gender, and photos, entirely private.
Responding to inquiries about whether she would create social media accounts for her child, Nandy asserted that she would only share such details when her child is old enough to understand the implications of social media.
“Kuhusu swala la mtoto, hatakuwa kwenye social media. Hakuna mtu atajua jina lake wala jinsia,” Nandy said.
However, not only has Nandy revealed her daughter's face and name, but she has also gone a step further by creating an Instagram account that already boasts over 20,000 followers for her.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke