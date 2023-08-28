The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nandy airs disappointment after tailor fails to deliver on Billnass' big day

Fabian Simiyu

Here is what Nandy said after her tailor failed to deliver her clothes despite hours of waiting.

Tanzanian singer Nandy
Tanzanian singer Nandy

Tanzanian singer Nandy expressed her frustration on her social media platforms after her tailor failed to deliver on her husband's significant day.

Nandy, while recounting the incident, explained that she had spent over three hours at the salon, fully aware that she would be attending Billnass' event right after.

"Imagine after spending time zaidi ya masaa matatu kwa salon nikiwa na hakika natoka hapa kwenda kuhudhuria event ya mume wangu and then fundi...

Nandy
Nandy Pulse Live Kenya
"[Imagine after spending more than three hours in salon knowing very well I was going to attend my husband's event and then the tailor...]," Nandy said.

Nandy then revealed that she had no other option but to return home. It was clear that she had her makeup perfectly done and her hair styled.

She admitted to feeling disappointed with her tailor, expressing a wish that she had a backup dress for the event.

She also mentioned that she had intended to wear Billnass' t-shirt to the event, but that option was also unavailable.

Tanzanian Singer Nandy
Tanzanian Singer Nandy Pulse Live Kenya

Nandy stands as one of the stylish East African female artists who consistently dress elegantly, whether attending events or simply going about her errands.

Through her Instagram posts, Nandy frequently shares photoshoots, occasionally featuring her husband as well.

In their most recent shoot, Nandy donned a black dinner dress, while Billnass complemented her look with a navy blue coat and black trousers.

Tanzanian singers Bill Nass and Nandy
Tanzanian singers Bill Nass and Nandy Pulse Live Kenya

Moving beyond dinner dresses, Nandy is also known to don short, form-fitting dresses that she shares across her social media platforms.

In a nod to her embrace of the Muslim faith, Nandy posted photos of herself wearing a hijab while fasting during the Ramadan of 2023, in April.

When heading out to perform for her fans, Nandy often opts for tights, reserving dresses for occasional appearances.

Nandy airs disappointment after tailor fails to deliver on Billnass' big day

