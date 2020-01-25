Popular musician, Timmy Tdat suffered the wrath of Kenyans after he posted a video of himself on social media, with many making fun of the wembe hitmaker.

His fans were quick to notice that in the video he appeared shorter than he actually looked like in real life and in some of his other photos. Others went ahead to critique him on his 'boxing skills' saying that what he was practicing wasn't boxing but something else.

One of his fans went ahead to ask him if he as gay and Timmy replied asking the man whether he wanted to confirm that he as gay.

Netizens troll Timmy Tdat’s height after posting this video

" @jojobanks10 Do you wanna confirm maybe?” read Timmy’s response.

Here are some of the comments;

phill_ben He looks like a midget

val_brooks_bunny This short kenyapithecus 😆😆😆😆

dee_spicable__me How short is this man

ziggy_frass_kidd Kwani ni kadogo aje camera ziutudanganya sa

brenda_larsson Hii ni catfight Mwala, I mean Timmy

Netizens troll Timmy Tdat’s height after posting this video

pretty_doll92 ngai si nikafupi

iamgedraph What kind of boxing 🥊 is that 👀🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣

footyfan254 Mbilikimo mkora

lillymucheru 😂😂😂😂 sorry for laughing but why does it look like those two small tunigerians in nigga movies?

dalu_dida Looks like a dancing minion so cuute😂

jibrilblessing This is not boxing your practicing my brother , inakaa dance style 😂😂😂

joeviil Jaribu swimming Nani

asaphdogg Looks like a pygmy dance ritual!