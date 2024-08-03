The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Ruger’s priceless reaction after meeting his Kenyan impersonator, Ruger wa Kayole

Charles Ouma

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Ruger who is in the country for Raha Fest met his Kenyans impersonator Ruger wa Kayole for the first time.

Nigerian singer Ruger
Nigerian singer Ruger

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger finally got to meet Ruger wa Kayole, the Kenyan man who became an online sensation by imitating and performing the Afrobeat star’s songs.

Ruger who is in Nairobi for the Raha Fest was hosted on Citizen TV’s 10Over10.

The striking resemblance between the duo stood out with the Nigerian star appreciating the Ruger wa Kayole for finding inspiration in his music, lifestyle and sense of fashion.

Nigerian singer Ruger
Nigerian singer Ruger
Inspired by the Nigerian star, Ruger wa Kayole imitates much of what the Nigerian star does including his signature look, the eyepatch and hairstyle.

READ: By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

Ruger wa Kayole who has been making money by performing his mentor’s songs clarified during the show that he is now the Kenyan Ruger.

“One thing I love about you is that when you were asked about him because he was performing his music, you were very positive about it.” Azeezah recounted, revisiting how the singer reacted when giving his take on the Kenyan Ruger.

“That shows how far I have gone with my image, not only the music to have someone imitate my look, imitate everything I do event the hairstyle. I see his energy on stage…” Ruger explained.

In an interview with BBC Entertainment, the Afrobeat sensation expressed complete acceptance for his Kenyan impostor, making it clear that he would not take any legal action as Ruger wa Kayole was merely trying to make a living, just like anyone else.

“Fake Ruger is enjoying your life right now, I don’t know if you are aware, bro. He’s actually booked to perform at shows…listen bro. He’s in Kenya, you know? Are you aware? Fake Ruger is in Kenya, a great impersonator, and he’s already been booked to perform shows in Kenya,” the show’s host informed Ruger in reference to his Kenyan look-alike.

READ: Ruger acquires new house

“I mean, I’m happy for him, I wish him well. He’s making his P’s. Everybody must eat because when my people were telling me, ‘Have you seen this?’ – No, but I say the man’s just tryna hustle, you understand.

“He’s promoting my songs in a way because he’s not making his songs and saying that’s Ruger who made the songs; he’s singing mine. At the end of the day, they’ll go back to their house and stream the songs. That’s the most important thing. I beg everybody should calm down,” Ruger explained.

The award-winning singer is in Nairobi for his first show in the city that has embraced his music.

From left to right: Nigerian singer and Afrobeat sensation Ruger and his impersonator Ruger wa Kayole
From left to right: Nigerian singer and Afrobeat sensation Ruger and his impersonator Ruger wa Kayole

The last time that the star was in the country saw him perform in Meru, with fans urging him to perform in Nairobi.

He appreciated Kenyans for supporting him all through his career in entertainment.

