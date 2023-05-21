The sports category has moved to a new website.


Njugush explains origin of wife Celestine Ndinda's 'Wakavinye' nickname

Charles Ouma

Wakavinye is a popular name in Kenya's entertainment industry and an important part of Njugush's career with few knowing how the name was coined

Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye'
Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye'

Award-winning comedian Njugush has revealed the origin of his wife, Celestine Ndinda’s nickname, has for the first time revealed where his wife Celestine Ndinda got the nickname Wakavinye.

The comedian explained that back in the day, Celestine used to own a Toyota Vitz which he would call Kavinye.

It is from this that the Wakavinye nickname was coined, meaning the one who owns Kavinye (Vitz).

"Cele used to own a Vitz so I would call it Kavinye, That is how I ended up calling her Wakavinye (The owner who owns a kavinye {Vitz} )" Njugush explained during an interview with Mwende Macharia.

The comedian and content creator heaped praises on his wife as an important part of his successful career and noted that their partnership will continue into the future despite some critics advising him to stop working with her.

He has on several occasions made it clear that he will never stop working with his wife as she has his best interest at heart.

The only person and I keep saying it mtapanda, mtateremka, but I will never stop working with Cele. She is the only person who trusted me when no one, hata hawa wanapiga makelele they were nowhere to be seen and now all of a sudden ...don't work with your wife!!" Njugush said in a recent interview.

Wakavinye trusting Njugush at a time when others did not

Njugush added that his wife has the training and experience needed for the role, having gone to school to study the same.

"She trusted me, throughout, what we are doing is not something we were taught in school kama daktari. You have to have that experience, and she has been with me since that time. She is also the mother of my children. She makes me better." Njugus said.

Njugush and Wakavinye
Njugush and Wakavinye Pulse Live Kenya

He added that Wakavinye comes through in ways that the critics cannot, including landing gigs.

“As Njugush kuna job naweza pata, but as Wakavinye akiingia kwa mix kuna job ingine inaweza come wenye mnasema niwache kuwork na bibi yangu hawawezi kunipea. So if it makes me better, I will keep it close to me. Anyone who says otherwise ni mtu ako na shida, na zina onekana" He added.

The couple started dating while still in campus and have worked their way steadily to the top of the entertainment industry through the years.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
