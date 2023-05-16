The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush shows off ATM in his house after Sonko's money display [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Njugush shows off ATM in his house after Sonko's money display

Njugush
Njugush

Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, recently left Kenyans in stitches with his hilarious imitation of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko flaunting millions.

In a satirical twist, Njugush showcased his rib-tickling mimicry using Kenya shilling coins and notes from a pink piggy bank, adding his unique comedic touch to the viral video.

The Monday Instagram video featured Njugush sporting a yellow Brazil national team jersey, bearing a striking resemblance to the golden one worn by Sonko in his original video.

Njugush
Njugush
READ: Njugush & Wakavinye bring house down with hilarious performance in the UK [Watch]

However, Njugush took it a step further by employing sarcasm to cleverly criticize the government's heavy taxation burden on the common mwananchi (citizen).

His caption for the video read, "Nani amesema sina pesa? Tafuta pesa uwache kuita watu devil worshippers" (Who said I don't have money? Find money and stop calling people devil worshippers).

Njugush's comedic take on Sonko's ostentatious display of wealth struck a chord with Kenyans, who appreciated his humorous commentary on the economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush
Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush
READ: Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

The clever use of the pink piggy bank, traditionally associated with saving money, added a playful element to the skit.

By using Kenya shilling coins and notes, Njugush brilliantly highlighted the everyday struggles faced by Kenyans in a lighthearted yet thought-provoking manner.

Here are some reactions.

chriskirwa I knew this was loading

bytul You have made my day this early

___wairim.u_ saaasaaaa german shepherphard imeduu

READ: Sonko's daughter speaks out after father's video flaunting cash

Mike Sonko shared a video showcasing stacks of dollars and Kenyan shillings, which drew criticism from Kenyans who considered it unnecessary for a former county boss.

The online community criticized the former governor for flaunting his wealth while many Kenyans were struggling with the high cost of living. Additionally, some questioned the source of the money

