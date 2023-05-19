The sports category has moved to a new website.

Big payday for Njugush after packed show in the UK

Amos Robi

The show held in Swindon, UK had more than 300 attendees surpassing the initial expectation by Njugush and Wakavinye

Njugush performing at TTNT show in the UK
Comedian Timothy Kimani, widely known as Njugush, and his wife, Celestine Wakavinye Ndida, embarked on an unforgettable adventure during their Through Thick and Thin (TTNT) tour in the United Kingdom.

In an interview on Radio Maisha, the couple shared their initial concerns about drawing crowds in a foreign land.

Despite the uncertainty, Njugush humbly expressed his readiness to perform before any audience.

"I had told God to even give me 10 people who would just take photos, and I would be grateful," he stated.

Wakavinye admitted her initial disbelief at the capacity of the chosen venue, which could hold 300 people. However, their doubts were quickly dispelled as they not only filled the venue but exceeded expectations.

"We surpassed the capacity of the venue, which I could not believe we could fill," exclaimed Wakavinye, radiating a sense of triumph and accomplishment.

Njugush performing during the TTNT four in the UK
The TTNT tour in the UK was not only a success in terms of audience turnout but also financially. With tickets priced at £20 (approximately Sh3,418), the event generated a substantial sum of money, further solidifying Njugush and Wakavinye's position as prominent content creators.

Buoyed by their achievements, the dynamic duo is now gearing up for their next adventure—an Australian tour scheduled for July.

As anticipation builds, Njugush and Wakavinye are preparing to bring their unique brand of comedy to audiences down under. With their exceptional chemistry and infectious humor, they are sure to captivate and entertain their Australian fans.

However, the journey of Njugush and Wakavinye doesn't end with international tours. Back home in Nairobi, the TTNT tour continues to gain momentum, reflecting the couple's commitment to their local fanbase.

Njugush, Celestine TTNT Nairobi show
On May 27, comedy enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the magic firsthand at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The couple's hilarious stories and relatable anecdotes are bound to create an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and joy.

