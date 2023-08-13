The sports category has moved to a new website.

NTV's Teen Republik host Azeezah quits

Charles Ouma

Media personality Aziza Hashim aka Azeezah has parted ways with NTV after 2 years

Media personality Aziza Hashim aka Azeezah
Media personality Aziza Hashim aka Azeezah

Media personality Aziza Hashim aka Azeezah has parted ways with NTV and announced a break from TV.

Azeezah made the announcement on Saturday, August 12 when she hosted her final show on Teen Republik.

She thanked her fans for their support over the two years that she was with NTV, recounting some of the memorable moments on the show.

“I don’t know how to even break this because I woke up today and cried severally, and to ever watch right now Today is my last show on Teen Republik.”

She noted that her wig fell off on her final day on the show, just like it did when she hosted her Teen Republik show.

“For the last two years, we have doing our best and it’s been quite an amazing learning journey. It’s been a whole 360- the first show my wig fell off and on my last show the wig fell off as well,” Azeezah stated in her farewell message to fans.

Media personality Aziza Hashim aka Azeezah
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I will not marry Prezzo – Azeezah comes clean after Valentine’s Day proposal

Azeezah thanked the management at the Nation Media Group-owned TV station for their support and giving her the opportunity that made her grow careerwise while hosting Teen Republik and promised to make a comeback after the break without revealing her next home with speculation rife that she could join one of the rival TV stations.

“The journey is going up from here…but a small break from TV.

“I would like to say that I appreciate the support that I got, I have grown a lot by being at Nation Media Group. My bosses have taken a lot of chances on me. They have trusted me with a lot of things that would not be given to someone of my age and I don’t take it for granted,” she added.

The talented media personality made her debut on the show in November 2021, teaming up with Joseph Maina after replacing the equally talented duo of Tracy Wanjiru and Martin Kimathi on the show.

