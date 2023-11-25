The sports category has moved to a new website.

My happily ever after makes every moment magical – Zia Bett gushes over Nyashinski

Charles Ouma

Zia Bett celebrated Nyashinski giving the public a rare glimpse into their love life

Singer Nyashinski with his wife Zia Bett
Zia Bett has heaped praises on her husband, renowned Kenyan rapper Nyashinski while celebrating their love.

The celebrity couple attended an event on Friday, November 24 where they took photos having a good time with the business woman taking a moment to appreciate her husband.

“Living my happily ever after, one day at a time, with the one who makes every moment magical. 💖✨” Zia wrote, revealing that every moment with the acclaimed rapper is simply magical.

Other photos taken at the event show the couple engrossed in a deep conversation as they spend the evening.

hWith a firm grounding in the fashion business, Zia did not disappoint, dressing in stylish outfits for the occasion.

Nyashinski dressed in a black T-shirt and a black pants and was all smiles, wrapping his arms around Zia in a warm embrace.

The couple has been celebrating love, appreciating each other at every opportunity possible and recently gave fans a rare front row seat at Nyashinki's private love life as he serenaded his wife.

Front-row seat into Nyashinski's love life

The music sensation captivated his fans with his latest release, 'Perfect Design,' a heartfelt ode to love and commitment.

The presence of Zia in the accompanying music video made the song a special masterpiece celebrating their love and commitment.

Their love story is brought to life in the video, with the story unfolding in intimate embraces and the powerful lyrics paint flowing with great rhyme a vivid picture of the couple’s deep love and admiration for each other.

In lines like "In my mind, babe, is where you spend most of your time, baby," he expresses the centrality of their relationship in his life.

The chemistry between Nyashinski and Zia Bett is palpable, making 'Perfect Design' not just a musical masterpiece but a visual love story that resonates with fans across Kenya.

Two years ago, Nyashinski whose real name is Nyamari Ogegu married Zia Bett in an exquisite ceremony that was attended by a host of celebrities.

Singer Nyashinski with his wife Zia Bett
The wedding was a befitting way to seal a beautiful love story spanning several years, with the couple keeping their relationship under wraps.

Among those in attendance at the private wedding were Bien, Savara, Big Pin, Fakii Liwali and Nameless among others.

Both Zia and Nyashinski prefer a private life away from the spotlight and have been supportive of each other’s careers, steering away from social media drama that have come to define a number of local celebrities.

