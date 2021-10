Nyota Ndogo is set to be gifted a car by her husband

In a video shared on her social media on Friday, October 1, the once popular artist appeared to be in a joyous mood. Her husband, Nielsen could be seen in the background using his laptop.

In the caption, the singer said she inquired why he made her cry, and he apologised. “I was sad. I asked him why he made me shed tears and he said he was sorry,” she wrote.

Nielsen then inquired what she would like for him to do to make amends for abandoning her.

“My love, you know I want my current car to be for my hotel business, Nyota Ndogo Jikoni. So I will feel better if you bought me a vehicle that I can use to got to shows,” the singer told her hubby.

According to Nyota, Nielsen agreed to get her the vehicle, and she is eagerly waiting for it. “Sweet husband,” the singer praised Nielsen.

ece-auto-gen

Trouble in paradise?

Earlier this year, the Coast based singer had reached out to her fans on social media asking for emotional support after the Danish national disappeared for weeks.

In an update, Nyota said that her Hubby started talking to her after seeing her photos with fellow musician P-Day.

“Haya maisha bwana hayataki hasira kabisa. Yani mimi huyu ameninunia toka April lakini sheria za dini yetu kidogo anazikumbuka. so kwaufupi huyu baba kila mwezi ananitumia hela za matumizi yangu KAMA mke wake japo haongei.

Am sorry @officialpday_hurrikane mume wangu amerudi tu baada ya kuona picha zetu tukiwa hoteli tumeshikana mauno na ndio ameleta Sasa zogo na Kusema hajaniwacha na siwezi ku move on kama sijapewa talaka na hajawacha kuniudumia" she said.

Nyota Ndogo and her hubby Hunning Neilsen and P Day Pulse Live Kenya

The singer disclosed that her husband also made it clear that he has not dumped her despite months of no see.

“Shida yangu mimi ni kunyamaziwa miezi yote. Yani @pday wewe ndio umesababisha huyu mbabaa aongee? Kwaivyo alitaka niishi kama mti?.

SABABU YA MIMI KUWACHA KUPOST PICHA ZAKO VIDEO TULIOFANYA PAMOJA NI KUA HUYU MBABAA AMENIKATAZA. nitajaribu kuipush kivyengine. Kimimi naona naishi tu kama mti.

WAKATI ATAKAPO AMUA KUJA KENYA NDIO NITASEMA NINA MUME KAMILI SAIZI NAONA KAMA 50 50.maana hajasema anakuja ama haji na mimi nimechoka kubembelezana Sasa...... @pday picha zetu na video ndio zimemuuma huyu mume wangu kufunguka. Naskia vibaya Kua nimeshindwa kupost video yetu” said Nyota Ndogo.

Nyota Ndogo and her hubby Hunning Neilsen and P Day Pulse Live Kenya

In July, Nyota shared a screen of her conversation with Hunning, after he confessed that he misses his wife.

Jamani amkeni Leo nakesha nimeblue tikiwa na nikaitwa wife amenimiss jamani amkeni. Nimeshindwa lakujibu naanzaje kujibu jamani silali Leo ntaangalia tu huu ujumbe......

Yenyewe mume wangu nilimsave sabuni Ya Moyo wangu. Weuweeeeeeeeeee amerudi but nianze kwa kumuuliza nini?Tena picha yangu bado ni profile yake” said Nyota Ndogo.

On May 22, Nyota travelled to Denmark in mission to save her marriage that was on the rocks.