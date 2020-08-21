Rapper Octopizzo has clapped back at his counterpart Khaligraph Jones after he indirectly threw shade at him over allegations of buying YouTube views.

On Thursday, Papa Jones took to social media to call upon “IEBC” to guard his views at a time he was gearing up to the release of his new jam dubbed Lwanda Magere Legacy.

“Woi Woi woi Rada Ni Chafu ,IEBC wacheze Chini pale Youtube,Lwanda Magere Lagacy Dropping any Time , Subscribe right now, #respecttheogs,” reads Khaligraph’s post.

Rapper Breeder LW added; “Woooi woi woii..Wajue Ni Kubaya😂😂.”

Khaligraph Jones, King Kaka and Octopizzo

The post came at a time YouTube views for Octopizzo’s new song #NIKUPATE were declining every day, prompting Netizens to conclude that he had bought fake views to fool his competitors he had numbers.

However, in a quick rejoinder, the Number Nane Finest hit back stating that he was in the process of reviving his servers so that his views can sky rocket to 10 million and piss-off his haters more.

“Sijakua area Naskia ma Fatboy bado wanaongea 😂😂. Hadi Madancer pekee wanahemesha tumboCut sisters. Acha niamshe Chebukati acheze na server vizuri ndio wajue Rada Chafu! wapate ya kusema vizuri. Round this zinaruka 10M views in a day waongee wachokee 😂😂

Nimepata vifaranga mbleina zimekua zikicheza na views Zangu! Tisha matodhi hapa ni mavi tunatoa kwa tumbo nani! Si ati nini!. #Mambleina #NIKUPATE OUT NOW #DON ☠️” reacted Octopizzo.

For the past few days Octo’s song #NIKUPATE that had over 900K views has registered an unexplained drop to 453K views, leaving fans with questions on whether its true the rapper has been buying views or not.

Declining views on Octopizzo's NIKUPATE

Octo's post.