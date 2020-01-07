Rapper Khaligraph Jones has reached out to Number Nane finest Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo with a request for a collaboration in his latest freestyle.

On Monday, Papa Jones mentioned that he doesn’t have any problem with Octopizzo and he should consider collaborating with him, as they will top charts once the work is out.

In the freestyle Khali raps that “ Na mi sina beef na Ohanga. Ohanga hunitaki kwa nini, mbona usifanye track na mimi tu top hizi charts za Mjini, after that I would be happy amini. Sitaki interview za gazeti , maswali za ufala hazileti , mimi huomba kama ndingi wa Nzeki, GOAT kama Ronaldo na Messi, nani mwingine kama mimi (hakuna), mafuta napaka Marini…”

Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones

Freestyle sessions

The Yego hit maker also confessed that “Mi ni Ras ni dread tu sina, na nishawahi kuwa mwizi masimba, najua mapedi majina aidha way hamwezi nishinda , ukikuja east mi kamanda, try kunidiss pia ni blander , form ni Mazishiana Matanga.”

The freestyles from Papa Jones happens to be a continuation of a session he started late last year, sharing his real life stories with fans.

Just the other day, Blue Ink CEO stated that there was no bad blood between him and Octopizzo, after he dissed him in his song “Noma Ni”.

I won't respond to that

“Of late kuna nyimbo imetolewa juzi na Octopiuzzo akinidiss and people expect, Khaligraph is joing to respond to that, mimi humabia wasee two years ago mimi nilikuwa na beef na Octo, lakini saa hizi mahali miaka yangu imenifikisha siwezi. Unajua watu hu-grow hauwezi shindilia kwa kitu moja. Hiyo ilipita kama anatakakuendelea na diss sawa, juu alisema hakuna kitu atagain. Pia akitaka tufanye ngoma na mimi haina shida, akuje tuingie studio tupige,” said Khali.

To show that indeed there is no beef, In February 2019 Papa Jones shared Octopizzo’s song “Babylon” saying he doesn’t what to be attacked by Octo’s fans via his Inbox.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones

“Ala, kumbe Pizzo de King and you know it ameangusha moto leo?, Champ anatrap Ki Migos, watch it right now on YouTube, Mafan wa Octo ndio iyo nimeshare, msinimalize kwa Dms aki #playkemusic #RESPECTTHEOGS#mrinternational,” wrote Papa Jones.

Khali’s act of sharing Octo’s song impressed many of his followers who applauded him for the move.

The duo are often pitted against each other for the thrown of “ King of Rap”