Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has for the first time opened up on battling depression, for the whole of last year.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station, the Pakate hit maker said he has been depressed for the longest time, without people knowing.

He went on to state that depression hit him begin of last year, and he has been unstable mentally, physically and emotionally, but it was not because of money.

I have not been okay – Otile Brown opens up on battling depression

The singer mentioned that there are other things that have been going on in his life as well as other artists, but because of how society perceives them, it becomes hard for them to share what they are going through with other people, because they don’t know who to trust.

“Vera sitaki nimzungumzie kabisa yaani lakini kile ntafahamisha watu ni kwamba depression is real. And kile watu hawajui ni kwamba for the longest time, toka mwaka jana mwanzo mimi nimekuwa mtu ambaye siko sawa. Alhamdulillah nimekuwanapiga hela mambo yanakwenda nini lakini kiakili, emotionally, physically yaani nimekuwa ni mtu ambaye sijatulia na unakuta kwamba sisi wasanii huwa hatuna watu ambao tunaweza wafunguki. Unaona kama issue iliyotokea juzi na Rest in peace Papa Dennis unakuta kwamba unaweza kuwa wewe ni msanii lakini kuna vitu ambavyo vinaendelea katika maisha yako, si kifedha ama vitu kama hivyo, ila huwezi ongea maana wewe ni msanii alafu kuna vile watu huwa wameshakuchukulia na shemu ambayo watu wamekuweka tayari na unahisi kwamba huwezi ukamfuata mtu ukamuelezea shida zako na saa zingine unataka tu mtu akushauri maana kule kuongea kunatuliza roho coz the moment unazitoa moyoni unabaki na Amani. Lakini unshindwa mtu ambaye unaeza share naye hivyo vitu maana hujui umuamini nani. So kwa muda mrefu mwenzenu nimegundua kwamba niko depressed,” said Otile Brown.

The singer however, said that he has since sought help from experts to help him deal with the depression, and he hopes to be better with time.

“I’m trying to relax, I’m trying to cleanse my body na vitu kama hivyo. Yaani kuanzia vitu navyokula just to get rid of that bad energy ili niweze kufocus maana nimekuta ndani yam waka mzima nimekuwa mtu ambaye siko sawa,” added Otile.