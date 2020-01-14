Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has once again revisited his long dead relationship with socialite Vera Sidika, claiming that she seduced him.

Speaking during an interview on Wasafi FM, the Pakate singer disclosed that it was Vera Sidika who seduced him into their relationship.

He said this while responding to a question on whether the socialite catapulted his music career to the level that he is in at the moment, claims Otile out rightly downplayed, saying that he had a name in the music business before Vera came.

Vera Sidika seduced me – Otile Brown (Wasafi)

Otile Brown went on to say that it was Vera who went after him, and kept calling him time and again.

“There is nothing to hide right now we are not together at the end of the day, she is happy with her guy and I’m doing my own things at the end of the day and kile naweza sema ni kwamba mimi ni msanii ambaye nilikuwa nafanya vizuri kabla Vera. Sitaki kusema hii and this will sound funny ni swali uliloniuliza so I just have to come clean lazima nijibu ulivyoniuliza. Mimi sikuwahi mtongoza Vera watu hawajui,” said Otile Brown.

The singer went on to disclose that he never loved Vera Sidika and never had any intention of getting into a relationship with her.

Is Vera Sidika pregnant?

"Alinitafuta mwenyewe, Alikuwa ananipigia sana simu na wala nilikuwa sizipokei…. Sikuwahi kumtamani @queenveebosset Kimapenzi wala sikuwahi kumtafuta yeye ndio alinitafuta, sina sababu ya kudanganya, Nilikaa kimya kwa muda mrefu sana," added Otile Brown.

Vera – Otile breakup

Vera Sidika and Otile Brown’s breakup was nothing short of ugly with Vera accusing Otile of using her and in turn, Otile accused Vera of trying to coerce him into getting a kid with her.

Otile Brown and ex-girlfriend Vera Sidika (courtesy)

Vera who was not done with the singer after the break went ahead to spill all the tea on her sexual history with the singer, disclosing that Otile Brown’s manhood was small.

The two once love birds turned enemies however, made peace and have moved on, and are dating other people.