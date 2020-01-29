I have never worn a Bra – Otile Brown’s girlfriend Nabbi

Kenyan RnB singer and Just In Love Music boss Otile Brown’s Ethiopian girlfriend Nabbi has said that she has never worn a Bra.

In a post that seems to have been triggered by questions from most of her followers on social media, Nabbi said that she wanted to put the matter to rest, once and for all.

Nabayet (her name in full) went on to say that she has never worn a bra and she doesn’t own even one.

The Ethiopian beauty explained that bras are suffocating and painful, something she sees no reason for doing.

“Just to put this question to rest once and for all… no I have never worn a bra nor do I own one. It’s way too suffocating and painful. Suffocate for what?” explained Nabbi.

Limelight

Nabbi came to the limelight in March 2019 after her singer boyfriend (Otile) officially introduced her as his bae.

The Baby Love hit maker shared a video getting cozy with Nabayet as he alerted his fans to meet their new “In-law”.

In the introductory video, a shy Nabayet was seen blushing, as Otile begged her to say greet his instagram family. The singer went on to praise her beauty, saying, “Please say Hi, I want to see the beautiful smile, you have the perfect smile, let me see it.”

“Yani wewe na uhuni na ujanja wako wote lazima utakutana na kiboko yako atakaye kutuliza.. Wifi yenu @nabbi__wewe kiboko.. tell e’m am done done , Nimewala sana, sai nimetulia staki mbwembwe #BadMan #wegotnothingbutlove,” Otile Brown captioned the video.