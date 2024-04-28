Pastor Kanyari praises TikToker King Tizian for his looks, gifts him Sh50K [Video]

Kanyari who made his debut on TikTok by hosting a live session in which he asked for money with a promise to pray for anyone who gifted him hosted Tizian in a recent session.

The preacher who has been hosting celebrity guests on his session played host to Tizian requested for prayers over his gifts being stolen.

The young TikToker noted that he needed prayers as he felt people who he did not name had ‘dimmed his star’ and sought divine intervention by way of prayers by the controversial preacher to regain his shine.

After the prayers, Kanyari offered Tizian Sh30,000, an offer which the TikToker upscaled to Sh50,000.

Kanyari proceeded to send the money through mobile money transfer with Tizian proudly sharing the message as a confirmation that he had indeed received the money.

"May God bless Tizian, my best friend. I love this man. This young man is beautiful and handsome. I might even plait my hair like him,” Kanyari stated while appreciating Tizian’s appearance.

The preacher also heaped praises on Tizian for his hard work that saw him acquire a car after riding a bodaboda for a long time, noting that he (Kanyari) is considering riding motorcycles.

"I will start riding a motorcycle because of you. I hear motorcycle riders are very popular. Now that you have bought an Audi!" Kanyari remarked.

Prior to hosting Tizian, Kanyari was delighted a day earlier after the TikToker joined one of his live sessions and gifted him a machine gun.

In TikTok lingo, a machine gun is equivalent to 500 coins which amounts to Sh1000.

The allure of TikTok millions attracted Preacher Victor Kanyari who was forthright with what he wanted as he put his infamous money-making skills to use a few weeks ago.

Since then, he has been a regular face on TikTok, churning out content and going live with his followers growing in number by the day.