The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Kanyari joins TikTok money-making craze with live sessions to mint millions

Charles Ouma

The allure of TikTok millions has attracted Preacher Victor Kanyari who was forthright with what he wanted as he put his infamous money-making skills to use on Friday night

Prophet Kanyari
Prophet Kanyari

Controversial preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari has joined the TikTok money-minting craze with live sessions in which he mixed gospel with his quest for money.

Recommended articles

The preacher was forthright with what he wanted as he put his infamous money-making skills to use, imploring fans to send him 'gifts' in exchange for heavenly blessings.

Promising to pray for more blessings for anyone who blessed him with gifts, Kanyari spent more than an hour of Friday night on TikTok Live imploring fans to be generous givers.

"Chukua kile ambacho uko nacho, ile gift uko nayo, itume saa hizi na mimi nitapiga makofi yangu niseme ubarikiwe (Take whatever you have, the gift in your possession please send it and I will clap my hands and speak blessings upon you)," Kanyari repeatedly said in a bid to ramp up the collections.

ADVERTISEMENT
Controversial preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari
Controversial preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

Lacing his pleas with biblical quotes in a bid to drive up his collections for the night, the controversial preacher rode on the platform’s fundraising magic and the allure of millions that could potentially stream into his basket.

Kanyari in communion with God for blessings

In exchange for their gifts, Kanyari shared that he had been in communion with God, asking for blessings.

"Nimeshinda nikiombea hawa watu, nikiambia Mungu, yeyote alituma zawadi yake nikiwa LIVE abarikiwe sana..." Kanyari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

The gift activity on the screen indicates that Kanyari may have had a good day in office after repeatedly persuading fans to remember his Church ministry and reward his deeds with gifts.

"Kama nimekuwa baraka kwako basi hata wewe kuwa baraka katika huduma hii," he rallied. "Sio Kana kwamba niko na shida ya pesa ama niko na shida ya hizo zawadi ambazo zinapeanwa katika TikTok lakini bibilia inasema mkono utoao ndio mkono ubarikiwao..." Kanyari implored.

The reinvention of pastor Kanyari

Despite the many scandals that have been associated with his ministry, including exposes done by local media houses on fake miracles and setting putting up the equivalent of a call center in which his associates call desperate believers urging them to send money in exchange for blessings, Kanyari has been in the scene for years, reinventing himself and embracing change when the need arises.

ADVERTISEMENT
Controversial preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari
Controversial preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

He recently addressed the infamous 'Mbegu ya 310' controversy, shedding light on the motives behind his plea for financial contributions from his followers and admitting to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme.

Speaking at his Salvation Healing Ministry church in Nairobi, Kanyari revealed that his call for Sh310 donations was driven by a desperate desire to escape poverty rather than the promise of miracles.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The house where Vincent Opon Kisangi is reported to have set himself on fire

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

The 14-seater matatu which was impounded after while ferrying 31 students in Meru County on March 30, 2024.

Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo slaps Ruto & Raila with ultimatum, accuses Kenya Kwanza of deceit

File image of the JKUAT main gate. A student at the institution is reported to have died by suicide on Saturday, March 30 2024

Inside the final moments of JKUAT student who committed suicide in hostel