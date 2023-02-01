ADVERTISEMENT
Miracle Baby's girlfriend treated to surprise baby shower [Photos]

Amos Robi

Carol Katrue and Miracle Baby revealed they were expecting their first child in October 2022

Gengetone turned Mugithi singer Peter Miracle Baby’s girlfriend Carol Katrue was treated to a surprise baby shower by friends as she nears her due date.

Carol Katrue shared photos and videos of the baby shower as she expressed her appreciation to her friends for the noble gesture.

"Thanks all for the baby shower surprise, I love you all," she wrote.

Carol Katrue and Miracle Baby announced they were expecting their first child on October 2022.

The two lovebirds have stood tough times in their relationship to remain glued together.

At one point Carol Katrue had packed her bags and left, leaving Miracle Baby begging her to come back.

Although Miracle Baby lamented that she denied him time with his friends and scolded him like a child, he wanted her back home.

Carol Katrue now joins celebrities such as Muthoni Wa Mukiri, Vera Sidika and Amber Ray who are expecting newborns.

Miracle Baby has four baby mamas and has previously been accused by two for neglecting his parental duties.

One of the Miracle Baby's baby mama said the singer was a good supportive father until Carol Katrue came into his life.

In a previous interview, Miracle Baby said all her four baby mama's knew each other and are also on good terms.

After parting ways with Sailors Gang, Miracle Baby joined forces with his Carol Katrue to do Mugithi music together.

The couple have since released a number of tracks including 'Wendo wa Mathare' and 'Andu A Wuiru' both of which have more than one million views on YouTube.

