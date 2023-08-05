Peter Miracle Baby: How I missed the chance to collabo with Diamond &Harmonize

Sailors Gang Pulse Live Kenya

Miracle Baby who was part of the Sailor’s Gang music group that dissolved revealed that the collabo did not happen after the Tanzanian superstar refused to reach an agreement with him.

In an interview with Mungai Eve, the singer added that Diamond asked for a lot of cash which he did not have at the time of the request.

"I wanted a collabo with Diamond Platnumz but he refused. He asked for a lot of cash.” He explained.

Looking back, the singer added that he would have reached out to Harmonize for a collabo, only that he did not have his contacts.

“At that time if I had Harmonize's contact we would have done a collabo.” He added.

He claimed that they both came at different times as they were interested in featuring in the Wamlambez hit song at different times.

“They both came at different times, they wanted to feature in Wamlambez, but I did not have their contacts."

Parting ways with Mwalimu Rachel and group's death

Sailors gang, the group behind several hit songs including ‘Wamlambez’, ‘Pekjeng’ and ‘Queen B’ shot to the limelight under the management of media personality Mwalimu Rachel who was their manager.

Things however fell apart with Mwalimu Rachel opening up in a subsequent interview that managing the group is one of her regrets.

“Managing Sailors is one of the biggest regrets. Have you ever been locked up by the police? I have,” she explained.

Miracle baby blamed the group’s woes on a cartel, alleging that its unique sound and style, known as Gengetone, was seen as a threat to the dominance of other genres within the Kenyan music industry.

"Kuna wasee wanaitwa macartels Hao wasee wakaa chini wakiwa na huko majuu na wakaambiana muziki tukiwa huku kuna place Africa haifiki. Ooh mmusic yetu haifiki Kenya, kwa nini? Wakachunguza... Wakakam kunotice ni vijana flani wametokea, mbogi, rende insahikana hivo wanapiga mzuka mbaya... Wanajiita Gengetone," Miracle baby said.

The cartels approached Sailors with promises of support. They offered to cover the costs of studio sessions and music videos, enticing the young artists with the prospect of fame and fortune.