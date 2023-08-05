The sports category has moved to a new website.

Peter Miracle Baby: How I missed the chance to collabo with Diamond &Harmonize

Charles Ouma

With their hit songs dominating the airwaves, Peter Miracle Baby of Sailors gang had his eyes on a collabo with Diamond Platnumzs and Harmonize

Kenyan singer, Peter Miracle Baby has opened up on how he missed out on an opportunity to collabo with East Africa’s heavyweight, Diamond Platnumzs.

Miracle Baby who was part of the Sailor’s Gang music group that dissolved revealed that the collabo did not happen after the Tanzanian superstar refused to reach an agreement with him.

In an interview with Mungai Eve, the singer added that Diamond asked for a lot of cash which he did not have at the time of the request.

"I wanted a collabo with Diamond Platnumz but he refused. He asked for a lot of cash.” He explained.

Looking back, the singer added that he would have reached out to Harmonize for a collabo, only that he did not have his contacts.

At that time if I had Harmonize's contact we would have done a collabo.” He added.

He claimed that they both came at different times as they were interested in featuring in the Wamlambez hit song at different times.

“They both came at different times, they wanted to feature in Wamlambez, but I did not have their contacts."

Parting ways with Mwalimu Rachel and group's death

Sailors gang, the group behind several hit songs including ‘Wamlambez’, ‘Pekjeng’ and ‘Queen B’ shot to the limelight under the management of media personality Mwalimu Rachel who was their manager.

Things however fell apart with Mwalimu Rachel opening up in a subsequent interview that managing the group is one of her regrets.

“Managing Sailors is one of the biggest regrets. Have you ever been locked up by the police? I have,” she explained.

READ: Miracle Baby reveals malicious cartel scheme that ended Sailors Group

Miracle baby blamed the group’s woes on a cartel, alleging that its unique sound and style, known as Gengetone, was seen as a threat to the dominance of other genres within the Kenyan music industry.

"Kuna wasee wanaitwa macartels Hao wasee wakaa chini wakiwa na huko majuu na wakaambiana muziki tukiwa huku kuna place Africa haifiki. Ooh mmusic yetu haifiki Kenya, kwa nini? Wakachunguza... Wakakam kunotice ni vijana flani wametokea, mbogi, rende insahikana hivo wanapiga mzuka mbaya... Wanajiita Gengetone," Miracle baby said.

The cartels approached Sailors with promises of support. They offered to cover the costs of studio sessions and music videos, enticing the young artists with the prospect of fame and fortune.

Faced with the allure of financial backing, the group reluctantly signed agreements, hoping to elevate their careers and secure their financial future.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
