ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest DJ Brownskin over wife's death, claim he evaded them after viral video

Charles Ouma

Police said DJ Brownskin who is currently held at Kasarani Police Station had been summoned three times by the DCI

Popular Kenyan entertainer, DJ Brownskin has been arrested over the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri who died after taking poison at their Nairobi home with the whole tragedy captured in a video that went viral earlier this year.

Sleuths picked up the entertainer who goes by the name Michael Macharia Njiiri from a popular club in Kasarani on June 01.

DJ Brownskin sparked uproar after a video captured a man believed to be him watching as Njeri took her own life without intervening at their home in Garden Estate.

He is under investigation for aiding suicide contrary to Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code.

The DJ is currently in police custody after investigators obtained an order from the Makadara magistrate's court to hold him for seven days to complete investigations.

An affidavit filed in court by police constable Wicks Lumumba of Kasarani police station states that Nieri died by suicide with the help of Njiiri. (DJ Brownskin).

READ: DJ Brownskin breaks silence weeks after video of his wife taking her life went viral

Njeri died in July last year with detectives maintaining that the entertainer failed to prevent her from committing suicide.

Reports attributed to the police further revealed that despite being summoned on three occasions to shed some light on his wife’s death after the controversial video surfaced, the DJ refused to do so.

Instead, he evaded police until he was traced to the club where he was arrested and taken to court with police maintaining that he is a flight risk as he had been on the run from up to June 1 when he was arrested.

Sharon's father responds to viral video and claims of infidelity

Albert Mwangi Irungu who identified himself as the deceased’s father, said that the current reports had uncovered wounds he was trying to heal from after losing his daughter a year ago.

Mimi ndiye baba Sharon, social media kwa siku mbili mumeongea kuhusu mtoto wangu. Nilipoteza mtoto last year na hata hamtaki ni heal. Saa ile naenda kuheal, tena mko kwa social media.

(I am Sharon’s father and you have been talking about my daughter on social media for the last two days. I lost my child last year and you don’t want me to heal),” he said.

Nimeona yeye anajua kupiga video sana, mbona anasema hii mambo ya aliwapata, si angechukuwa hiyo video (I saw he knows how to record videos, if he busted her, why did he not record)?” the man questioned.

He said all he wants is justice for his daughter and had no vendetta against anyone, adding that it was inhumane for her husband to record her final moments without helping.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Police arrest DJ Brownskin over wife's death, claim he evaded them after viral video

