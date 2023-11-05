Prezzo's confession: I worked as Mungiki leader for 9 years under Maina Njenga

A meeting was crafted with Maina Njenga at Karen following a call that came through from a brother he identified as Andrew.

In a tell-it-all interview on YouTube seen by this writer, Prezzo recounted how he ended up being one of the dreaded group’s youth leaders for nine years.

“I received a call from his brother, Andrew, saying Chairman Maina Njenga would like to meet you. I asked why, and he replied, ‘Come to Karen; everything is ready for you.’

“I was depressed during that period. I confided in my bodyguards, and one of them said, ‘Let’s go; how are you going to win if you don’t play?” he recounted.

He honoured the invite and made his way to Njenga’s Karen home where he was offered the position of youth leader which he accepted despite having his reservations.

“So, we ventured to Karen, and Maina Njenga had this movement. He needed me to be the youth leader of the Mungiki-like movement, and who am I to say no.” He explained.

Serving for 9 years and the fall of Mungiki

In his admission, the rapper ended up serving in the position for nine years.

“He entrusted me with responsibilities, and I served in that capacity for nine years. After our initial meeting, we proceeded to Limuru, where the police were alerted to our presence and dispersed us with tear gas." He added during the interview.

The dreaded Mungiki sect wreaked havoc in sections of Nairobi, Central and Rift valley, with residents living in fear.

A crackdown by the government brought the reign of terror to an end with several members of the outlawed sect killed and others arrested and arraigned in court.

Leading the crackdown was then internal Security Minister, John Michuki.