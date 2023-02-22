ADVERTISEMENT
Prezzo speaks on splashing Sh4.6M on wedding that didn't last

Fabian Simiyu

Rapper Prezzo
Kenyan rapper Prezzo has opened up that he splashed Sh4.6 million for his December 6, 2008 wedding, during an interview on Cate Rira's podcast.

Prezzo, who has been in the music industry for more than 15 years, wedded Daisy Kiplagat in a highly publicised wedding that made headlines on TV and in magazines at the time, something that he now finds regrettable.

Prezzo advised that a person can learn many things along the way and there are probably things one can do differently after learning the lesson.

"I spent around Sh4.6 million for my wedding... you live and you learn. Life teaches you some things. If I could do it again, I would do some things differently," said Prezzo.

He added: "I would go to the AG's office with my brother as a witness."

The 'Ma Fans' artist also included that his mother had wanted him to ask for help from friends when he was planning his wedding, but he insisted on doing things his way.

Speaking on friendships during the end of his first marriage, Prezzo expressed that he felt abandoned.

"Out of the friends that I invited to my wedding, they ate, danced, and drank. But you see when my marriage was hitting rock bottom, not even one of them came up to me to try and mend things up.

"At the end of the day, that's what friends are there for. I didn't feel like anybody I knew had my back," said the rapper.

Prezzo shares a daughter with ex-wife Daisy Kiplagat and the rapper has kept his family away from lime light.

Prezzo proposed to NRG Radio presenter Azzeezah Hashim on Valentine's Day this month, it seems that he is ready to walk down the aisle again if all goes well.

Fabian Simiyu
