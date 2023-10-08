The sports category has moved to a new website.

Pritty Vishy overwhelmed in emotional reunion with her mother at JKIA [Video]

Charles Ouma

Pritty Vishy's mother who left when she was in form 2 jetted back yesterday after spending several years away

Emotions ran high as content creator Purity Vishenwa, popularly known as Pritty Vishy reunited with her mother and younger sister on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Pritty arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to pick up her mother and sister as the two jetted in and could not hold back her emotions after spotting her mother at the international arrivals terminal at JKIA.

The precious reunion was captured in a video that was shared by the content creator on her socials.

Pritty is seen walking towards International Arrivals before breaking into a run after spotting her mother.

Pulse Live Kenya

She warmly hugs her in a tight embrace with her younger sister joining in.

Her mother is seen consoling her and wiping away the content creator’s tears in a heartwarming reunion after spending five years apart.

The content creator who previously dated rapper Stevo Simple Boy revealed that her mother left when she was aged 17.

READ: I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

At the time, Pritty was in form 2, and she was glad to reunite with her.

"My mum left when I was in form 2….it was hard since I had never been away from her….and finally she’s baaaaack🥹😢aaaah God thank you so much ☺️ I am really grateful," she wrote.

The social media personality has in the past opened up on the challenges she faced while growing up and the dynamics in her family.

Teenage mother and challenges growing up

She previously recounted that her mother was a teenage mom and faced numerous obstacles raising her.

"I see my mum's agemates (35 years) having little children, some have even one child and my mum has me. I mean, a whole grown-up young woman makes me feel overwhelmed.

"I can imagine she carried me in her womb for 9 months when she was 14 years old. Sometimes, I look at her and I can't imagine how she struggled to carry me," Pritty wrote in a past post.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty overcame the obstacles and curved a niche for herself, becoming a popular content creator.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
