Pritty Vishy overwhelmed in emotional reunion with her mother at JKIA [Video]

Pritty arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to pick up her mother and sister as the two jetted in and could not hold back her emotions after spotting her mother at the international arrivals terminal at JKIA.

The precious reunion was captured in a video that was shared by the content creator on her socials.

Pritty is seen walking towards International Arrivals before breaking into a run after spotting her mother.

She warmly hugs her in a tight embrace with her younger sister joining in.

Her mother is seen consoling her and wiping away the content creator’s tears in a heartwarming reunion after spending five years apart.

The content creator who previously dated rapper Stevo Simple Boy revealed that her mother left when she was aged 17.

At the time, Pritty was in form 2, and she was glad to reunite with her.

"My mum left when I was in form 2….it was hard since I had never been away from her….and finally she’s baaaaack🥹😢aaaah God thank you so much ☺️ I am really grateful," she wrote.

The social media personality has in the past opened up on the challenges she faced while growing up and the dynamics in her family.

Teenage mother and challenges growing up

She previously recounted that her mother was a teenage mom and faced numerous obstacles raising her.

"I see my mum's agemates (35 years) having little children, some have even one child and my mum has me. I mean, a whole grown-up young woman makes me feel overwhelmed.

"I can imagine she carried me in her womb for 9 months when she was 14 years old. Sometimes, I look at her and I can't imagine how she struggled to carry me," Pritty wrote in a past post.

