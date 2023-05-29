I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Pritty shared a series of photos featuring a man named DJ Starvy, expressing her deep affection for him.

"I love everything about you, about us. You just make everything beautiful... You know you drive me crazy, right? I love you babe," Pritty wrote, pouring out her emotions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty's new man responds with love

In a swift response, DJ Starvy acknowledged Pritty's love and reciprocated his feelings for her. "You know I love you, mama watoto," he affectionately replied.

On his own Instagram account, DJ Starvy posted stunning pictures of Pritty, revealing his happiness that she had finally agreed to make their relationship public.

He confessed that he had been eagerly waiting for this moment and declared his unwavering love for her.

Pritty's new man sees her as his everything, and he is now ready to proudly show the world that she is the one he longs to be with.

In his heartfelt post, DJ Starvy expressed his commitment to their relationship and his desire to make their love known to everyone.

"I have Been waiting for this day to show the world it's you I wanna be with. Thank you for accepting us to go public on our love journey. Life without you will be boring Pritty Vishy," Dj Starvy wrote.

While some of Pritty's fans speculate that she may be seeking attention as she has done in the past, it appears that the content creator is genuinely serious about her newfound love.

Pritty's relationships

Vishy gained fame after her romantic overtures with Kibera-grown rapper Stevo Simple Boy went public.

Their subsequent breakup propelled her further into the Kenyan social scene, leading to the launch of her YouTube career.

