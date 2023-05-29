The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

Pritty Vishy introduces her mystery lover and pours out her deep affection for him

Pritty Vishy
Pritty Vishy

Kenyan content creator Pritty Vishy has once again captured the headlines as she introduced a new man as her boyfriend.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Pritty shared a series of photos featuring a man named DJ Starvy, expressing her deep affection for him.

"I love everything about you, about us. You just make everything beautiful... You know you drive me crazy, right? I love you babe," Pritty wrote, pouring out her emotions.

Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy
Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: We move on regardless – Pritty Vishy announces breakup after weeks of dating

In a swift response, DJ Starvy acknowledged Pritty's love and reciprocated his feelings for her. "You know I love you, mama watoto," he affectionately replied.

On his own Instagram account, DJ Starvy posted stunning pictures of Pritty, revealing his happiness that she had finally agreed to make their relationship public.

He confessed that he had been eagerly waiting for this moment and declared his unwavering love for her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy
Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pritty Vishy sets tough requirements for those seeking to date her

Pritty's new man sees her as his everything, and he is now ready to proudly show the world that she is the one he longs to be with.

In his heartfelt post, DJ Starvy expressed his commitment to their relationship and his desire to make their love known to everyone.

"I have Been waiting for this day to show the world it's you I wanna be with. Thank you for accepting us to go public on our love journey. Life without you will be boring Pritty Vishy," Dj Starvy wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
A screenshot of Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy thanking & praising her
A screenshot of Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy thanking & praising her Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

While some of Pritty's fans speculate that she may be seeking attention as she has done in the past, it appears that the content creator is genuinely serious about her newfound love.

Vishy gained fame after her romantic overtures with Kibera-grown rapper Stevo Simple Boy went public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their subsequent breakup propelled her further into the Kenyan social scene, leading to the launch of her YouTube career.

Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy
Pritty Vishy's new man, DJ Starvy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Back to default settings as Pritty Vishy announces new relationship status

Pritty also confirmed being in a relationship with Mombasa-based singer Madini Classic in July 2022, before their break up later the same year.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Zari talks 'white wedding' with Shakib, respect for Diamond during Tanzania trip

Zari talks 'white wedding' with Shakib, respect for Diamond during Tanzania trip

Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

Linda Oguttu addresses mjengo reports, why Auntie Jemimah is not ready for marriage & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Linda Oguttu addresses mjengo reports, why Auntie Jemimah is not ready for marriage & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

MCA Jane Waruguru's glamorous baby shower [Photos]

MCA Jane Waruguru's glamorous baby shower [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Chris Brown staring at his phone

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]