The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Lynet Okumu

Anikome! Grace has made it clear to Pritty that she will not tolerate her anymore!

Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno
Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno

Grace Atieno, the wife of Kenyan musician Stevo Simple Boy, recently spoke out against her husband's ex-girlfriend, Pritty Vishy, warning her to refrain from mentioning Stevo's name.

Recommended articles

In an interview with YouTuber Obidan Dela on Saturday 1, Grace expressed her frustration with Pritty's continuous remarks about her and Stevo.

Grace revealed that she had known Pritty for a long time and was aware of the things she had been saying about her and Stevoh.

"Pritty Vishy ni mtu ambaye nilimjua kitambo. Kuniongelea sawa. Amenisuta, ameniongelea mambo mengi na huwa naziona na pia naziskia ila mi nataka kumwambia hivi, jambo moja tu, anikome na jina langu na kuongelea Stevo," Grace said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno
Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

Grace asserted that she had the right to talk about Stevo because she lived with him and understood him on a deeper level.

However, she emphasized that Pritty should refrain from discussing Stevo altogether. Grace made it clear that their past relationship was over and it was time for Pritty to move on.

"Stevo naeza muongelea kwa sababu nimi ndo naishi naye kwa nyumba na namuelewa, so lazima niongee. Aache kumuongelea Stevo. Kitu ya ex ilikua ya ex na hiyo imeisha kabisa! Na kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana..." she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno
Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno Pulse Live Kenya

While Grace stated that she didn't have any personal issues with Pritty, she noted that Pritty had become arrogant, perhaps due to her newfound celebrity status.

Grace firmly stated that Stevo was the one who gave Pritty exposure and helped her gain recognition.

Without Stevo's support, she suggested, Pritty would not have achieved the level of fame she currently enjoys.

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Grace expressed her unwavering support for Stevo, assuring him that he had a solid backing from her and many others.

"Sina beef na huyo msichana ila acha mi niseme ni venye amekua celeb ndo maana anajipa kiburi anaongea vile anataka Kwanza Stevo ndo alimueka Pritty soko.

"Kama haingekua Stevo hangekua pale, maana ni mtu alikua Kibra amecharara pale yupo yupo tu. Stevoh ataendelea, niko naye na kuna watu wanamhelp... Kwanza atakua poa more than anafikiria," she said.

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Grace's response came a few days after Stevo Simple Boy reached out for help, announcing that he and his wife would be managing his music career going forward.

However, he faced sharp criticism from Pritty Vishy, who openly voiced her opinions and defended his manager, Vaga Genius, against allegations of exploitation.

Fed up with Pritty's constant mention of his name in her social media posts and interviews, Stevo threatened to sue Pritty if she continued to use his name without his consent.

Pritty Vishy and her ex-boyfriend Stevo Simple Boy
Pritty Vishy and her ex-boyfriend Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Stevo emphasized that Pritty needed to find her own identity and stop relying on his name for attention. He made it clear that legal action would be taken if she persisted.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Kennedy Rapudo splashes Sh420,000 on Amber Ray’s beauty products shopping

Kennedy Rapudo splashes Sh420,000 on Amber Ray’s beauty products shopping

Memories were made - Sauti Sol & Chiki Kuruka meet legendary US rapper 50 Cent

Memories were made - Sauti Sol & Chiki Kuruka meet legendary US rapper 50 Cent

'Rieng Genje’ singer Ngesh’s savage response to 2Mbili after fallout

'Rieng Genje’ singer Ngesh’s savage response to 2Mbili after fallout

Eric Omondi’s parting shot as he promises to keep away from Jacque Maribe & son

Eric Omondi’s parting shot as he promises to keep away from Jacque Maribe & son

Otile Brown features Nadia Mukami in a new romantic jam & 4 other songs released this week

Otile Brown features Nadia Mukami in a new romantic jam & 4 other songs released this week

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]