Rapper Maandy denies dating fellow artist Breeder LW

Cyprian Kimutai

Fans were interested in knowing the truth.

New age sensation Maandy has taken to her social media to finally address dating rumours. Speculation that the rapper was dating Breeder LW judging by the number of times they have collaborated to create bangers.

Maandy took to her Insta Stories to set the record straight that the two artists are not an item. See the screenshot below:

Maandy who is slowly rubber stamping her name in the Kenyan Music Indutry hails from Dagoretti South in Nairobi.

Breaking into the scene in 2016 through Chuo Records, Maandy has gone on to release fan favourite such as Pon It, Shash na Lipgloss, and Sirudi Home.

Her sharp lyricism and bad girl attitude has set Maandy apart and her first album Kabaya remained the number one album on BoomPlay Music for a month.

Maandy has made a name for herself through working with notable producers such as Jacky B, Mavo, Pari, DJ Mura and Wes.

Her collaborations with industry heavyweights such as Ndovu Kuu, Fena Gitu and Exray from Boondocks Gang are electric and solidified her position as a rising star.

