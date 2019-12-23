WCB singer Rayvanny’s Baby Mama Fahyvanny has fueled pregnancy after sharing a video on Instagram.

The mother of one left her more than 1.8 million followers wondering whether she is pregnant or just playing around, after she captioned the video with a pregnancy emoji.

The post left her followers highly divided as some claimed she was doing it only for publicity, while others congratulated her for the good news.

Parted ways

This comes a few days after it was reported that she parted ways with her singer fiancé and father to her son, Raymond Shaban popularly known as Rayvanny.

It was however, difficult for them to convince people that they had parted ways because they all claimed that they were not ready to address what had transpired publicly.

In the quest to clear the air, the Tetema hit-maker came out stating that he was no longer an item with Fahvanny, denying allegations that they were chasing clout.

“Kusema kweli nitafute kiki kwa kipi sasa wakati mungu amenijaalia natoa ngoma zangu watu wanapenda. Lakini kama ni kiki , kuna mambomengi ya kufanyia kiki , sio swala ambalo ni sensitive kivile. Sisi tumegombana hata kabla yay a ile deal yake ya juzi ya Diapers. So kwa wale wanasema tulitengeneza kiki si kweli. Sisi familia itabaki kuwa familiana muziki utabaki pale pale. Na kilichotokea kimeonekana na kibaki hivyo maana sina ytime ya kuongelea famiy life yangu sasa hivi,” said Rayvanny.

Vanny Boy also denied having an affair with the video vixen who appeared in his latest song dubbed “I love You” who is the alleged cause of his separation with Fahyvanny.