Former Papa Dennis’s management issues detailed statement on the death of the gospel artiste

Maliza Umaskini Founder Sadat Muhindi has issued a statement following the tragic death of award-winning gospel artiste Papa Dennis.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the former manager paid tribute to the singer describing him as a highly talented artiste who achieved milestones in his music career.

He disclosed that Papa Dennis was officially signed by the Maliza Umasikini record label between 2013 and March 2019. During the time he broke barriers, released great tunes and even won the Afrima Awards in 2018.

“It is with profound shock and deep sorrow that the Maliza umasikini fraternity received the news of the untimely death of Dennis Mwangi also known as “Papa Dennis”.

"Papa Dennis was officially signed by the Maliza Umasikini record label between 2013 and March 2019. During this period Papa Dennis Achieved the unthinkable in the Gospel Music industry. Rising from humble beginnings to a globally celebrated Artist who won several awards Locally, across the continent of Africa and globally celebrated including the Afrima Awards in the United States of America in 2018."

Papa Dennis broke barriers and stretched boundaries in the music industry in unparalleled fashion.He certainly remains an Icon and a great inspiration to the talented youth of our nation and Africa at large” read Sadat's statement.

He further stated that he was grateful to have worked with the talented artiste and called upon speedy investigations into the death of the award winning singer.

“Maliza Umasikini is grateful and privileged to have worked with such a highly talented artiste.We urge all concerned state agencies to speed up investigations into the untimely death of this music Icon and conclusively report to Kenyans on the same.”

He assured Kenyans that Maliza Umaskini would stand by the family, friends and Colleague in this difficult period.

“As Maliza Umasikini we shall stand with the family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time.Papa Dennis was not only a part of Maliza Umasikini but also a friend and neighbour in Matunda,Likuyani , Kakamega county. We urge all fans,Artistes and Kenyans at large to join hands in prayer in this difficult time.It is our humble prayer that the Almighty God will rest the Soul of Dennis Mwangi “Papa Dennis” in eternal peace”