Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

Hailing her as the strongest person she has ever met, Edday acknowledged Bernice for the unwavering support she has received from her through challenging times.

She wished Bernice well, noting that she has a heart of gold and celebrated her for being a pillar during troubled times.

“Am so proud of you gal, you’re the strongest person I ever met,you have that heart of a gold, May this special day bring you all that your heart desires ..Happy birthday!” Edday wrote.

Relocating to the US and enrolling children in school

Edday relocated to the US after falling out with her husband, Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

Her children started school in the US in August with the update shared by Bernice via a video on TikTok.

The video captured Edday's children excitedly donning matching green t-shirts and khaki trousers as they picked up their school bags.

Samidoh's involvement with Karen Nyamu and raising children alone

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu who has two children fathered by Samidoh was roped in with Edday making it clear that she will not be part of any polygamous arrangement.

In a subsequent update, the mother of three would reveal that she is raising their children alone, hinting at the possibility of Samidoh being a deadbeat dad without delving into the details.

She added that she made a conscious decision to extract herself from the “toxic environment” due to the “unbelievable behavior displayed”.

“Lemmie clarify few things that were shared online and not accurate…I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated I left the husband for whoever needed him more. I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is direct recipient of unbelievable behavior displayed” Edday wrote on Facebook.

“I have managed to sustain my kids needs so far with no help and I am not regretting any bit of it.” She added.

Edday on enduring pain and humiliation in marriage

Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage in February 2023, revealing that they had parted ways.

"It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, but for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted," Edday said.

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.

"I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this," she added.