The list of Musicians who will perform at the 2021 Afro Nation scheduled to go down in Portugal is out and Kenya will be represented by Sauti Sol.
The three days’ concert is set to go down from 1st to 3rd July 2021 with Eddie Kaddie, Mercedes Benson and P Montana as the hosts of the event.
African stars have been pitted against other celebrated musicians around the world, making a complete A-list of celebrities who will grace the Afro-Nation Stage.
In Kenya, its only Sauti Sol who have been named, while in Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz will fly high the Bongo Flava Industry as Edddy Kenzo represents for Uganda.
However, Nigeria has a good number of artistes on the list. Among them; Burna Boy, Davido, Flavour, FireBoy DML, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Olamide, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Rema, Tekno, Teni, Timaya, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Yemi Aalde and 2Baba.
American Rapper Rick Ross, French Montana and Chris Brown have also been lined up to entertain revelers who will turn up for the Afro Nation Concert.
Also Read: Sauti Sol makes history with record-breaking Midnight Train Virtual Experience
Here is the full list of those who will perform at Afro Nation;
Afro B
Beenie Man
BOJ BBr3nya
Dream Weekend
Busiswa
C4 Pedro
Chronixx
Dadju
Eddy Kenzo
Hardy Caprio
Innoss’B
Koffee
Kranium
Krept and KDnan
Kuani Eugene
La Meme Gang
Landrick
Machel Montano
Maitre Gims
Mavado
Mayra Andrade
Ms Banks
Nelson Freitas
R2Bee
Sho Madjozi
Skepta
Small Doctor
Youncg T and Bugsey among others.