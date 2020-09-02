The list of Musicians who will perform at the 2021 Afro Nation scheduled to go down in Portugal is out and Kenya will be represented by Sauti Sol.

The three days’ concert is set to go down from 1st to 3rd July 2021 with Eddie Kaddie, Mercedes Benson and P Montana as the hosts of the event.

African stars have been pitted against other celebrated musicians around the world, making a complete A-list of celebrities who will grace the Afro-Nation Stage.

Sauti Sol

In Kenya, its only Sauti Sol who have been named, while in Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz will fly high the Bongo Flava Industry as Edddy Kenzo represents for Uganda.

However, Nigeria has a good number of artistes on the list. Among them; Burna Boy, Davido, Flavour, FireBoy DML, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Olamide, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Rema, Tekno, Teni, Timaya, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Yemi Aalde and 2Baba.

American Rapper Rick Ross, French Montana and Chris Brown have also been lined up to entertain revelers who will turn up for the Afro Nation Concert.

Here is the full list of those who will perform at Afro Nation;

Afro Nation

Afro B

Beenie Man

BOJ BBr3nya

Dream Weekend

Busiswa

C4 Pedro

Chronixx

Dadju

Eddy Kenzo

Hardy Caprio

Innoss’B

Koffee

Kranium

Krept and KDnan

Kuani Eugene

La Meme Gang

Landrick

Machel Montano

Maitre Gims

Mavado

Mayra Andrade

Ms Banks

Nelson Freitas

R2Bee

Sho Madjozi

Skepta

Small Doctor

Youncg T and Bugsey among others.