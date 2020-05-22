Sauti Sol drops much anticipated hit ‘Insecure’ and fans can’t get enough of the video

Universal Music Group’s recording artists, Sauti Sol, has officially dropped their third single 'Insecure' of their fourth Studio album, Midnight Train and fans can’t get enough of its video.

According to the band, the song is aimed at addressing different insecurities people have in their lives especially those in love.

“She's so insecure, she don’t make love with the lights on

So insecure, she don’t wanna talk about it no

And I'm so insecure one day she'll leave me

And she'll find another guy

Who makes her happier than I” sings Bein.

Chimano, one of the band members explains that “The song encourages one to consciously attack their insecurities rather than conceal them. Everyone is insecure about something in their lives,”.

Minutes after being released, the song took over Twitter trends under the tag #SautiSolInsecure with Netizens praising the group for a job well-done. The song had garnered 59,026 views within 110 minutes of being released.

The insecure video was directed by Director K in Cape Town while its Audio was produced by Andre Harris and Sauti Sol.

This is the third single off their upcoming studio Album MidNight Train after Suzanna”, and “Brighter Days.

Suzzana was Premiered Feb 7, 2020 with 9.1 million views so far while Brighter Days ft Soweto gospel choir dropped on April 17 with over 1.2 views on YouTube.

Insecure video (Courtesy)