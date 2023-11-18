Sauti Sol invites fans to another gig with tickets going for Sh30-35k

The quartet of Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi will be celebrating their membership at Capital Club East Africa on November 24 2023 with fans invited to make memories together with the stars.

The Afropop sensation promises those who will attend an unforgettable night of exclusive performance, luxurious dinner and an opportunity to mingle with the Capital Club board as they celebrate their membership.

"Join us for an unforgettable night at @capitalclubeastafrica as we celebrate our membership! 🌟 Indulge in a luxurious dinner, mingle with the Capital Club board, and witness an exclusive encore performance by us, @SautiSol. Let’s make memories together in the world of Sol capital experience. 🎶✨." The band shared on social media.

The gig comes days after their final performance during Sol Fest 2023 which defied the chilly weather and lived up to its billing with Kenya’s most acclaimed band bowing out in style.

The band is gearing up for what could be their most remarkable performance dubbed The Sol Capital Experience before taking a temporary hiatus with fans who can purchase the tickets given a final opportunity to experience the magic of Sauti Sol.

Successful Last Dance

More than 15,000 fans thronged Uhuru Gardens after paying Sh20000 for the 'Last Dance' show on November 4.

The last dance was dubbed as the ultimate experience and a befitting crown to an illustrious career for the quartet spanning over 17 years and perfected by experience, hard work and adaptability to stay ahead of the park in the entertainment industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Coke Studio, through its parent company Coca-Cola, was the official soft drink partner for the concert that was sold out.

The lineup included acclaimed Kenyan singers and entertainers with Crazy Kennar, Nyashinki, P-Unit & Khaligraph Jones featuring on the list of surprise acts.

