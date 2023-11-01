The sports category has moved to a new website.

Coke Studio partners with Sauti Sol for 'Last Dance' before temporary break

Lynet Okumu

Celebrated Kenyan boy band, Sauti Sol, is gearing up for their 'Last Dance' performance before embarking on a temporary hiatus.

Polycarp, Chimano, Savara and Bien from Sauti Sol pose for a photo with Isabelle Rostom Kariuki, Coca Cola's Marketing Director, East and Central Africa at the Sol Fest partnership announcement between Coke Studio and Sauti Sol at the Coca Cola office on October 31
Polycarp, Chimano, Savara and Bien from Sauti Sol pose for a photo with Isabelle Rostom Kariuki, Coca Cola's Marketing Director, East and Central Africa at the Sol Fest partnership announcement between Coke Studio and Sauti Sol at the Coca Cola office on October 31

Kenya's beloved and award-winning Boy band, Sauti Sol, is gearing up for what could be their most remarkable performance as a group before taking a temporary hiatus.

The band, comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi, and guitarist Polycarp Otieno, collectively agrees that this break presents a golden opportunity for personal growth.

During a press conference on November 1, where they also unveiled Coke Studio as a partner for their upcoming 'Last Dance' show on November 4, the band expressed their excitement for this significant event.

Polycarp, Chimano, Savara and Bien from Sauti Sol pose for a photo with models at the Sol Fest partnership announcement between Coke Studio and Sauti Sol, at the Coca Cola offices on October 31
Polycarp, Chimano, Savara and Bien from Sauti Sol pose for a photo with models at the Sol Fest partnership announcement between Coke Studio and Sauti Sol, at the Coca Cola offices on October 31 Pulse Live Kenya

They've already sold out the VIP tickets, and regular tickets are vanishing quickly. Bien, speaking on behalf of the group, revealed that this moment has been long anticipated.

He emphasised that the band had diligently prepared for this ultimate performance, signifying the necessity of the impending break.

According to Bien, the group's preparations for 'The Last Dance' have been unlike anything they've undertaken before. While they've been practicing for two months, their dedication to this performance has been built throughout their entire journey together.

Savara, another member of the band, shared that during their temporary break, they intend to release a wealth of new music.

Sauti Sol has over 80 songs on their list, and they plan to select from these songs after the festival, treating their fans to a series of fresh music, all produced and shot in various countries across the globe.

Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol
Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol's partnership with Coke Studio has promised eager fans an unforgettable experience at the 'Last Dance' Festival.

Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Coca-Cola's Marketing Director for East and Central Africa, expressed the company's enthusiasm for the collaboration.

"Passion fuels everything we do at Coca-Cola, and nothing gets people moving, celebrating, and enjoying life like live music does. Music, just like sharing a Coca-Cola, brings people together, and when we mix them, it creates real magic.

"Our goal for Coke Studio is to always be music-driven and fan-first by bringing unique music and music experiences to the forefront. We are thrilled to join forces with SolFest to share this experience with fans," she said,

The attendees will not only relish the band's outstanding performance but also savor refreshing beverages that will elevate their experience at the event.

Lynet Okumu
