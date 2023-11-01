Coke Studio partners with Sauti Sol for 'Last Dance' before temporary break

The band, comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi, and guitarist Polycarp Otieno, collectively agrees that this break presents a golden opportunity for personal growth.

The long-awaited moment for Sauti Sol

During a press conference on November 1, where they also unveiled Coke Studio as a partner for their upcoming 'Last Dance' show on November 4, the band expressed their excitement for this significant event.

They've already sold out the VIP tickets, and regular tickets are vanishing quickly. Bien, speaking on behalf of the group, revealed that this moment has been long anticipated.

He emphasised that the band had diligently prepared for this ultimate performance, signifying the necessity of the impending break.

According to Bien, the group's preparations for 'The Last Dance' have been unlike anything they've undertaken before. While they've been practicing for two months, their dedication to this performance has been built throughout their entire journey together.

A bright future for Sauti Sol band members

Savara, another member of the band, shared that during their temporary break, they intend to release a wealth of new music.

Sauti Sol has over 80 songs on their list, and they plan to select from these songs after the festival, treating their fans to a series of fresh music, all produced and shot in various countries across the globe.

Sauti Sol's 'Last Dance' Show

Sauti Sol's partnership with Coke Studio has promised eager fans an unforgettable experience at the 'Last Dance' Festival.

Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Coca-Cola's Marketing Director for East and Central Africa, expressed the company's enthusiasm for the collaboration.

"Passion fuels everything we do at Coca-Cola, and nothing gets people moving, celebrating, and enjoying life like live music does. Music, just like sharing a Coca-Cola, brings people together, and when we mix them, it creates real magic.

"Our goal for Coke Studio is to always be music-driven and fan-first by bringing unique music and music experiences to the forefront. We are thrilled to join forces with SolFest to share this experience with fans," she said,

