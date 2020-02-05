Netizens excited as Sauti Sol set to drop ‘Suzzana’ first track off their album

Celebrated boy band Sauti Sol are set to release their first track off their album dubbed Mid Night Train and netizens can’t keep calm about it.

The group took to social media to announce the good news with their followers revealing that their song would be dropping on Friday the 7th of February.

"SUZANNA OUT THIS FRIDAY! It's the first jam off our forthcoming album #MidnightTrain. Spread the good vibes and don't forget to SUBSCRIBE!!! #Suzanna #SautiSolSuzanna” read their post.

A section of their 1.6 Million followers were excited about the news expressing their anticipation towards the release of the song.

This will be their 7th Album the group will be releasing since Sauti Sol came together. Last year they released Afrikan Sauce, an album that saw them win album of the year in the All Africa Music Awards, (AFRIMA) beating other artistes like Burna Boy, Patoraking and Timaya.

In the previous years they have released Kenya Awake, Live and Die in Afrika, Home sweet home, Sauti Sol (EP), Sol Filosofia and Mwanzo.

This comes a few days after the group signed an exclusive recording agreement with Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG).

The agreement will give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world and will allow greater opportunities for the band to reach new audiences globally.

Here are some of the comments;

yummymummy.ke I love it already and haven’t even heard it 😭

kalekyemumo 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 wooooooohooooo walalalaa I cant wait.

polinmigwi Dancing before the drum drops 🙌😂

santa_marselina Can't wait 🙌

_seymoureddie Finally 🔥🔥

serro___ FINALLY FINALLY FINALLY!!!!!!! AH 😄

justinedeya 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥