The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Sauti Sol's Bien confirms relocation of his posh nightclub to Kilimani

Charles Ouma

Bien's club The Manhattan was closed in March

Bien Aime Baraza
Bien Aime Baraza

Sauti Sol star, Bien Aime Baraza has confirmed the relocation of his nightclub to posh Kilimani suburbs.

Recommended articles

Bien’s bar and grill, The Manhattan, was closed indefinitely with the club’s management taking the landlord to court.

The singer confirmed that he has identified a new location for the club which will be opening its door to revelers.

He promised that despite the ongoing court case, the new club will be bigger and better.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer shared that operating the club has taught him many lessons including how the industry operates.

He added that the business in question not only generated revenue, but also created employment opportunities for at least 50 young people.

Bien-Aime Baraza plays the guitar during a listening party for 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?'
Bien-Aime Baraza plays the guitar during a listening party for 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?' Bien-Aime Baraza plays the guitar during a listening party for 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?' Pulse Live Kenya

The singer revealed that The Manhattan nightclub which opened in July 2022 was founded to provide him with a place where he could mingle with his fans who have supported him through the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club was located in the outskirts of Nairobi – at the first floor of the newly launched The Imaara Mall. The Club is tactfully located at the intersection of Mombasa Road and the entrance into the vast and populous Imara Daima Estate.

READ: Betty Kyallo & Eric Omondi's reaction after Bien opened his own club

It was launched in pomp and glamour with a host of celebrities turning up with notable figures including Comedian Eric Omondi, Eugene Mbugua, MC Antonio, Chiki Kuruka (Bien’s wife), Comedian Eddie Butita, Comedian Nick BigFish, Comedian Carlos Experience among those present.

A statement released on April 5, by the club’s directors, including Bien revealed that the club ceased operation in March due to unresolved disputes with the landlord.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regrettably, The Manhattan has been closed for the past two weeks due to circumstances beyond our control, which we believe amount to breach of contract, intimidation and harassment by our landlord, Tuffsteel Limited,” the directors said in a statement.

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Although we have tried to resolve the issue amicably through our directors, emissaries and repeated requests for mediation, there has been no positive resolution to date. We have therefore sought legal redress to protect the interests of our business and the welfare of our employees, suppliers and business partners. It’s our sincere hope that justice will prevail through the legal system,” the statement added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sauti Sol's Bien confirms relocation of his posh nightclub to Kilimani

Sauti Sol's Bien confirms relocation of his posh nightclub to Kilimani

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

Actress Nyaboke Moraa's emotional reunion with sister after 8 years lights up social media

Actress Nyaboke Moraa's emotional reunion with sister after 8 years lights up social media

KRG declares intention to vie for MP in 2027 elections

KRG declares intention to vie for MP in 2027 elections

Rapper Shekina Karen's home among several demolished in Nairobi

Rapper Shekina Karen's home among several demolished in Nairobi

Dem Wa Facebook reveals her bride price, invites potential suitors

Dem Wa Facebook reveals her bride price, invites potential suitors

Reality TV star Xenah Nyambu ready to name abuser from 13 years ago

Reality TV star Xenah Nyambu ready to name abuser from 13 years ago

What to look for in streaming platforms

What to look for in streaming platforms

Jahmby Koikai admitted to hospital [Blood Donation Appeal]

Jahmby Koikai admitted to hospital [Blood Donation Appeal]

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bongo artist Harmonize (Instagram)

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

YY Comedian

YY Comedian's words to dismissive uncle that have eventually come to pass

Kanze Dena and her son Amani

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

Dem Wa Facebook

Dem Wa Facebook reveals her bride price, invites potential suitors