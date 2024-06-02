Sauti Sol's Bien confirms relocation of his posh nightclub to Kilimani

Sauti Sol star, Bien Aime Baraza has confirmed the relocation of his nightclub to posh Kilimani suburbs.
Bien's club The Manhattan was closed in March
Recommended articles
Bien’s bar and grill, The Manhattan, was closed indefinitely with the club’s management taking the landlord to court.
The singer confirmed that he has identified a new location for the club which will be opening its door to revelers.
He promised that despite the ongoing court case, the new club will be bigger and better.
Lessons learnt and employment opportunities created
The singer shared that operating the club has taught him many lessons including how the industry operates.
He added that the business in question not only generated revenue, but also created employment opportunities for at least 50 young people.
The singer revealed that The Manhattan nightclub which opened in July 2022 was founded to provide him with a place where he could mingle with his fans who have supported him through the years.
The club was located in the outskirts of Nairobi – at the first floor of the newly launched The Imaara Mall. The Club is tactfully located at the intersection of Mombasa Road and the entrance into the vast and populous Imara Daima Estate.
It was launched in pomp and glamour with a host of celebrities turning up with notable figures including Comedian Eric Omondi, Eugene Mbugua, MC Antonio, Chiki Kuruka (Bien’s wife), Comedian Eddie Butita, Comedian Nick BigFish, Comedian Carlos Experience among those present.
Bien’s club, The Manhattan, closed due to unresolved issues with landlord
A statement released on April 5, by the club’s directors, including Bien revealed that the club ceased operation in March due to unresolved disputes with the landlord.
“Regrettably, The Manhattan has been closed for the past two weeks due to circumstances beyond our control, which we believe amount to breach of contract, intimidation and harassment by our landlord, Tuffsteel Limited,” the directors said in a statement.
“Although we have tried to resolve the issue amicably through our directors, emissaries and repeated requests for mediation, there has been no positive resolution to date. We have therefore sought legal redress to protect the interests of our business and the welfare of our employees, suppliers and business partners. It’s our sincere hope that justice will prevail through the legal system,” the statement added.