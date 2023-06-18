Gengetone group Mbuzi gang involved in accident

The group that is comprised of singers Joefes, Fathermoh, and Ipholish escaped with minor injuries.

The Shamra Shamra hitmakers confirmed the accident, adding that it was a disappointing day after their show also flopped due to poor sound system.

The crew shared a video of the vehicle that they were in at the time of the accident on June 17, 2023 with the caption:

"Tunatoka show sound system ya umbwakni (disco matanga) alafu accident (leaving a show with poor sound system followed by accident)."

Second accident in months

The youthful crew did not share details on what caused the accident that was the second for them to be involved in within four months.

In February, the Gengetone group was involved in an accident after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a tree.

The Wagithomo hitmakers shared in the Instagram page that they were all safe.

"By God's grace we are all okay" and "Tuko sawa," the group wrote after the February accident.

The group had their big break after their song Shamra Shamra rocked the airwaves with fans showing them love.

"We've known each other since high school and iPhoolish started out as our fan and since we had already formed Mbuzi Gang but since we wanted something different we welcomed him to the family," Joefes revealed in past interview.