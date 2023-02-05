ADVERTISEMENT
I quit music - Mbuzi Gang member says after loss of father

Amos Robi

The singer's father passed on after a brief illness

Mbuzi Gang
Mbuzi Gang

Mbuzi Gang member Joseph Nyamweya known by his stage name Joefes has been thrown into mourning following the demise of his father.

Joefes’ father passed on after a short illness according to information shared on the group’s Instagram page.

“It is with deep regret and sorrow for Joefes, one-third of Mbuzi Gang who lost his beloved father after a short illness,” read the message.

The group is now appealing for financial help to assist its member in laying his father to rest.

“We are seeking your help on this matter and we are hoping that you can help us in this time of need,” the message further read.

Mbuzi Gang's Joefe's
Mbuzi Gang's Joefe's Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

Sharing the news, Joefes said he was shattered by the passing of his father who was his inspiration for him doing music.

“I really wanted to please my dad and he is gone, me doing music doesn't make sense anymore. I quit,” said Joefes on his Instagram stories.

Joefes is one of the few talents who will boast of having had a DJ for a dad.

Mbuzi Gang have distinguished themselves from their Gengetone counterparts by minimizing explicit content in their lyrics and music videos. They, however, still appreciate other artists putting out explicit content.

Mbuzi Gang's Joefe's
Mbuzi Gang's Joefe's Pulse Live Kenya

The group released their first official album as a group in January 2022 titled 'Three Wise Goats'.

It was produced by Kashkeed and Vic West and the project boasts 12 tracks, solely released by Black Market Records.

In an April 2021 interview on Pulse Celeb 254, the group shed the 'Gengetone rappers' identity preferring to describe their genre as ‘bangers'.

READ: Mbuzi Gang release video for their song 'Shida' featuring Jose Chameleon [Watch]

Amos Robi
