I quit music - Mbuzi Gang member says after loss of father

Joefes’ father passed on after a short illness according to information shared on the group’s Instagram page.

“It is with deep regret and sorrow for Joefes, one-third of Mbuzi Gang who lost his beloved father after a short illness,” read the message.

The group is now appealing for financial help to assist its member in laying his father to rest.

“We are seeking your help on this matter and we are hoping that you can help us in this time of need,” the message further read.

Sharing the news, Joefes said he was shattered by the passing of his father who was his inspiration for him doing music.

“I really wanted to please my dad and he is gone, me doing music doesn't make sense anymore. I quit,” said Joefes on his Instagram stories.

Joefes is one of the few talents who will boast of having had a DJ for a dad.

Mbuzi Gang have distinguished themselves from their Gengetone counterparts by minimizing explicit content in their lyrics and music videos. They, however, still appreciate other artists putting out explicit content.

The group released their first official album as a group in January 2022 titled 'Three Wise Goats'.

It was produced by Kashkeed and Vic West and the project boasts 12 tracks, solely released by Black Market Records.