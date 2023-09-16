The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sheila Mwanyigha teams up with Myles Munroe's children in special project

Charles Ouma

Sheila Mwanyigha shared an update on the project after meeting Myles Munroe's children, Charisa and Myles

Sheila Mwanyigha
Sheila Mwanyigha

Renowned media personality Sheila Mwanyigha has lifted the lid on a special project she is working on to immortalize the memory of the late Myles Munroe.

The media personality revealed that she is working on the project alongside the deceased’s children.

Munroe had an interview with the media personality shortly before his death in a plane crash.

At the time of the interview with the phenomenal evangelist, Mwanyigha was working at NTV, hosting AM Live show.

Teaming up with Monroe’s children Charisa and Myles, the media personality is working on a documentary with the deceased’s children visiting Kenya recently.

READ: Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy claims after viral photos

"Next month shall mark 10 years since I sat down for a chat with one of the most phenomenal teachers of our time. Dr. Myles Munroe stopped by the AM Live morning show and we spoke about vision, purpose and so much more.

“I didn’t know it then, but he taught me to know the difference between your job and your work, and that carried me through the transition from working for a media group to being a media group." She added.

"His children Charisa and Myles have been working on a documentary that celebrates his life and they were recently in Kenya. It’s taken a few years to produce the film and I’m glad we finally met with each other to celebrate a wonderful leader, evangelist, and speaker."

Munroe died at the age of 60 when the plane he was travelling in crashed.

He died alongside his wife and seven other occupants of the plane on November 9, 2014.

