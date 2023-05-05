Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy claims after viral photos

The Instagram photos posted on Thursday showed Sheila posing for a photo with her stomach slightly bulging.

She received congratulatory messages from fans who believed she was expecting a baby.

"Forgive my eyes though", one fan identified as Sonie Wilson wrote.

In response, Mwanyigha cleared the air, stating that she is not yet pregnant but thanked her fans for sending positive vibes her way.

"Sonie Wilson, thank you for wanting good things for me! But not yet," Sheila replied

Despite Sheila's clarification, several congratulatory comments still appeared on her post. Some of the comments suggested that her fans were not convinced by her response.

Sheila took time to respond to some of these comments, such as the one which asked if something was popping.

"Is something popping?" Kida Malimba asked.

She clarified that what was popping was the sweet potato breakfast she had had, and that she was bloated.

"Yep! The sweet potato breakfast I had. And I think the word is bloated. Bloated is what’s poppin!" Sheila wrote.

Some comments were more straightforward, with users simply congratulating her. One user asked if their eyes were sick, to which Sheila responded that they might need glasses.

"I think you need glasses," Sheila wrote.

Sheila Mwanyigha marriage & children

Sheila Mwanyigha, the former host of Tusker Project Fame, is currently not married, and therefore, there is no information available about her husband.

However, in a previous interview on Churchill's Journey Edition, Mwanyigha shared that she has never felt a rush to get married. She cited the example of Kamala Harris, the current Vice President of the United States, who got married at the age of 50.

Mwanyigha also mentioned that she is looking for a partner who is compassionate, intelligent, God-fearing, values family, is not insecure and enjoys nature walks.

She had a previous relationship with the famous rapper Prezzo, and has since turned down three marriage proposals as the individuals were not suitable for her.