Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Dennis Milimo

I’m alright and figuring out this thing called life - Sheila to late Dad

Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday
Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Celebrated media personality Sheila Mwanyigha has penned down a heartfelt tribute to her late dad on his birthday.

In her emotional message, Mwanyigha briefed her father on how she has been fairing on with life – stating that a lot has happened since he left.

“Hey Dad!

“It’s another year without you here. As usual lots has happened! I could tell you about the Pandemic, but that would take all day and you’d think I came up with the greatest movie script ever! Even I still don’t believe what the world has been through,” she said in part.

The former Tusker Project fame host also mentioned that this year her mother remembered her father’s birthday and even sent a message to him.

“Mum remembered your birthday! I used to be the one who remembered everyone’s day but Mum’s really great at it now and she sent me a message for you yesterday. Mark, is well Mark and his two girls are now in school.

“Dad you wouldn’t believe how brave Ama was on her first day at school. Confident, smart and ready to rule. I think just like Ami, she’ll be super great at anything she chooses to do.

"I’m alright and figuring out this thing called life. I still have so many questions, and it’s not always easy,” the former Radio host remarked.

Adding that; “By the way thanks for the Nandi flame flowers you occasionally leave on my car- the one while I was driving, made me jump, but I really did need to pay attention. I know I’ll see you again soon and I can’t wait, but till then here’s to your birthday with lots and lots and lots of love!❤️❤️❤️.Me,”.

