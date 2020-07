Kings Music Record Label CEO Ali Saleh Kiba popularly known as Alikiba has parted ways with his manager Esi Mgimba barely after 8 months.

In an Interview with a local radio station in Tanzania, King Kiba disclosed that he ended his relationship (Working) with the Esi following a few work related misunderstandings.

He also pointed out that Ms. Mgimba went against some work ethics at Kings Music and that’s why he and his management opted to let him go.

Sifanyi nae kazi tena

"Ni kweli sifanyi nae kazi tena. Ni taratibu za kazi, amekuwa na mchango kwenye kampuni yetu katika kipindi cha nyuma, lakini kuna vitu vilitokea and some misunderstanding na management tukakubaliana tumuondoe. Lakini sio kwamba hawezi kazi, hapana, ni mchapakazi lakini alienda kinyume kidogo na kazi vilitufanya sisi kumuondoa,” explained Alikiba.

Asked on whether the exit of his manager will affect business in his camp, based on the fact that she had changed Kiba’s pattern of releasing songs, he said;

Joining Kings Music

“Hapana, haitoleta taabu hata kidogo, Esi alikuwa mtu ambaye alikuwa anapenda kufanya hiyo kazi (Aliyoacha Seven) lakini hakuwa na experience, lakini kwa muda huu akae kujifunza zaidi how to manage. Siku zote alizokuwa kwetu alikuwa akifanya kazi kwa kushirikiana na @beingaidancharlie ambaye ndio alikuwa akimpa muongozo. Esi alikuwa anatokea mbele kwanza kutokana na bidii yake lakini pia alikuwa napenda kufanya hivyo.”

Esi Mgimba joined Alikiba’s camp late last year, after the exit of Christine Seven Mosha who had worked as Kiba’s manager for many years.

Alikiba, Seven Mosha and Alikiba

Seven Mosha is Founder and CEO of Rock Star Africa, a recording label that manages Ommy Dimpoz. She is also a partner for Mofaya energy Drink.