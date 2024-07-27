Singer Bey T explains significant changes in her life & assurance to fans in birthday message

The 25-year-old whose last album, Pink PM was released in 2023 shared that she has been through a period of spiritual and mental health transformation.

Surrendering her life to Christ & spiritual awakening

She added that the same period has seen her surrender her life to Jesus Christ by way of salvation after religious awakening.

Singer Bey T Pulse Live Kenya

Hailing herself as a woman of Christ, the ‘Wololo’ hitmaker shared that she has in the past isolated herself to focus on her mental, physical and spiritual health.

"+1 around the sun 🌤🤍 twenty-five, long time no see Bey team 🤍 I know saying it’s been a minute would be an understatement. It’s been an hour, a day, months, years. God took His time on us, and we should never hesitate to take time for ourselves. U vs. u. Lock in!! It has been crucial in my journey to isolate and focus on my physical, mental, and spiritual health as an artist and as a woman in Christ." Bey T wrote.

She shared photos captured during various times of her journey recharging and finding bearing in various aspects of her life.

Some of the photos showed her at the gym sweating it out while others showed her in church or meditating in line with her faith.

She also encouraged her fans to talk similar steps to reconnect with their purpose in life and become who God created them to be.

I’m doing more than okay - Bey T assures fans

The 25-year-old singer also assured her fans that she is doing okay and is excited to share her art as well as new discoveries.

"I encourage you to take similar steps if it’s your season. Embrace becoming who God created you to be. 💗 To my day one supporters who have shown concern during my time away, I want you to know I’m doing more than okay. I’m excited to share my art and new discoveries with you ❤️"

Bey T Pulse Live Kenya

She also hinted at announcing her comeback in a major way musically, sharing a behind-the-scenes look from the studio along with a Bible verse.